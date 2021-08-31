What's Next For Patriots And Cam Newton After Surprise Release?WBZ TV's Dan Roche looks at what the Patriots and Cam Newton will do next after the Pats released their former quarterback Tuesday.

12 minutes ago

Cam Newton's Release By Patriots An 'Absolute Shocker,' According To WBZ-TV's Steve BurtonWBZ TV's Steve Burton talks to Liam Martin about the Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday.

27 minutes ago

Patriots Reportedly Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Named Starting QuarterbackWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports

39 minutes ago

Commissioner Seeks Mask Mandate For Massachusetts Childcare, After School ProgramsWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For August 31Vigil For Sgt. Johanny Rosario; Early Education Masking; Yacht Up In Flames, 7-Day Forecast

2 hours ago

Coolidge Corner Theatre To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID TestWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

4 hours ago

What Age Can I Leave My Kids Home Alone After School? In Massachusetts, It’s Up To ParentsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For August 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Fire Destroys Yacht Docked In New BedfordHundreds of gallons of fuel were on the yacht, making it difficult to put out the fire.

12 hours ago

Half Of Businesses Surveyed Will Require Employees To Be VaccinatedIf you want to work in Massachusetts, many companies will ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

12 hours ago

Louisiana Family Visiting Massachusetts Heartbroken After Hurricane Ida Leaves Trail Of DestructionThe Boudreaux family may be physically safe in Massachusetts, but their broken hearts are in Louisiana. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

13 hours ago

Teens Get First COVID-19 Shots As State Encourages Vaccinations Before SchoolInspiring kids and their parents to get vaccinated is the current focus of the Baker administration, with roughly 100 school site vaccination clinics popping up statewide. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

13 hours ago

Pentagon Announces U.S. Military Withdrawal In Afghanistan Is CompleteThe withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan came just ahead of President Joe Biden’s deadline. WBZ-TV’s Ken MacLeod reports.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For August 30, 2021Police say a Boston woman died from heat exposure while hiking in Arizona in July; Braintree Police investigating a bank robbery on Washington Street; Busiest Boston MBTA bus route will be free through end of November; Latest forecast.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For August 30Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Melrose Coffee Shop Opens With Goal Of Changing How People With Disabilities Are ViewedSince Bitty & Beau’s coffee shop opened in Melrose on Saturday, customers haven’t stopped walking through the door. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

17 hours ago

Tewksbury Teen Fights School Mask PolicyMaximus Mattuchio created an online anti-mask petition. WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

Melanie Lieberman On Travel UncertaintyMelanie Lieberman, Senior Travel Editor for The Points Guy, discusses what travelers can do to protect themselves from losing money.

17 hours ago

Do I Need To Wait Between Getting The COVID Vaccine And Flu Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

17 hours ago

Funeral Held For Former Bruins Player Jimmy HayesFriends and family paid their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31.

17 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 4,081 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Additional Deaths Over 3 DaysAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.51%.

17 hours ago

86-Year-Old Edmund Silveira Charged After Wife Shot And Killed At Their Taunton HomeThe SWAT team responded to the scene Sunday night. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

18 hours ago