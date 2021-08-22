Minimal Damage, Scattered Power Outages In New Bedford After Henri Grazes New BedfordWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

20 minutes ago

No Flooding Yet Near Boston Waterfront, But Businesses Are PreparedWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

20 minutes ago

'I've Seen Worse': Cape Cod Spared From The Majority Of Tropical Storm HenriSome Cape Cod residents gathered at the beach to watch the strong waves. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

32 minutes ago

WBZ Early Evening Forecast For August 22Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

36 minutes ago

'I Will Remember Henri,' Huge Tree Falls, Punches Holes In Roof Of Auburn HomeWBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

50 minutes ago

Power Crews Hope To Restore Electricity In Rhode Island Before Heat Returns TuesdayPolice in Hopkinton, Rhode Island said roughly 30 roads were blocked by trees or downed lines. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

56 minutes ago

Crews Begin Restoring Power To 75,000 Impacted By Tropical Storm Henri In Rhode IslandGov. Dan McKee provides an update on restoration efforts.

2 hours ago

WBZ Late Afternoon Forecast For August 22Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Tree Smashes Through Car Windshield In PalmerA tree smashed through a car windshield in Palmer as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in New England on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Tree Crashes Onto Oxford Home During Tropical Storm HenriAn Oxford home was damaged Sunday when Tropical Storm Henri caused a large tree to come crashing down.

3 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Afternoon Forecast For August 22Eric Fisher and Jacob Wycoff have your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Partially Reopened To Help Harbor Drain During Tropical Storm HenriWBZ TVs Zinnia Maldonado reports.

4 hours ago

Satellite Video Shows Henri Making Landfall In Rhode IslandSatellite video shows Tropical Storm Henri making landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Wind Gusts Up To 30 MPH In Sandwich During Tropical Storm HenriWBZ TV's Bill Shields reports from Town Neck Beach in Sandwich.

5 hours ago

Onlookers Watch Tropical Storm Henri In Narragansett, Rhode IslandPeople link arms to avoid being blown away by Tropical Storm Henri in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

5 hours ago

Rain Slows Down, Wind Picks Up In Westport As Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In RIWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports from Westport.

5 hours ago

'We Like A Good Storm,' Family Secures Boat In New Bedford As Tropical Storm Henri Makes LandfallWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

5 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri Knocks Out Power In Part Of Newport, RIWBZ TV's Louisa Moller reports.

6 hours ago

Wind Gusts Hit 70 MPH In Point Judith As Tropical Storm Henri Bears Down On RIWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For August 22Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri Whipping Up Surf In Narragansett, Rhode IslandNarragansett, Rhode Island is seeing some of the strongest effects from Tropical Storm Henri.

7 hours ago

Rhode Island Braces For Tropical Storm Henri To Make Landfall SundayRhode Island officials provide an update on the path of Tropical Storm Henri.

7 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 22Sarah Wroblewski has the latest track of Tropical Storm Henri.

9 hours ago

Biggest Concern From Tropical Storm Henri Is Water, MEMA Director SaysWBZ-TV's Breana Pitts talks to MEMA Director Sam Phillips.

9 hours ago