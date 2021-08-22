WBZ TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Tropical Storm Henri Knocks Out Power In Part Of Newport, RI
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Partially Reopened To Help Harbor Drain During Tropical Storm HenriWBZ TVs Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Satellite Video Shows Henri Making Landfall In Rhode IslandSatellite video shows Tropical Storm Henri making landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.
Wind Gusts Up To 30 MPH In Sandwich During Tropical Storm HenriWBZ TV's Bill Shields reports from Town Neck Beach in Sandwich.
Onlookers Watch Tropical Storm Henri In Narragansett, Rhode IslandPeople link arms to avoid being blown away by Tropical Storm Henri in Narragansett, Rhode Island.
Rain Slows Down, Wind Picks Up In Westport As Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In RIWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports from Westport.
'We Like A Good Storm,' Family Secures Boat In New Bedford As Tropical Storm Henri Makes LandfallWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Wind Gusts Hit 70 MPH In Point Judith As Tropical Storm Henri Bears Down On RIWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For August 22Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
Tropical Storm Henri Whipping Up Surf In Narragansett, Rhode IslandNarragansett, Rhode Island is seeing some of the strongest effects from Tropical Storm Henri.
Rhode Island Braces For Tropical Storm Henri To Make Landfall SundayRhode Island officials provide an update on the path of Tropical Storm Henri.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 22Sarah Wroblewski has the latest track of Tropical Storm Henri.
Biggest Concern From Tropical Storm Henri Is Water, MEMA Director SaysWBZ-TV's Breana Pitts talks to MEMA Director Sam Phillips.
Wind And Waves From Tropical Storm Henri Arrive On South CoastWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey On City's Preparations For Tropical Storm HenriTropical Storm Henri is moving toward New England on Sunday, and Boston is preparing for potential impact.
WBZ Morning Forecast For August 22Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Police Cruiser Rolls Onto Side After Crash In Danvers; Trooper, 2 Others InjuredA trooper and two others were hurt Saturday morning when a police cruiser was hit by another car not far from the Danvers Barracks.
Missing 4-Day-Old Baby From Worcester Has Been Found Safe; 2 Suspects Arrested For KidnappingWorcester Police say a missing baby has been found safe.
New Bedford Residents Prepare For Power Outages, Flooding With Hurricane HenriWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
New England Revolution Beat FC Cincinnati 4-1Check out all of the highlights from the Revs win on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Revolution Host FC Cincinnati Saturday At Gillette StadiumThe Revs look for their ninth victory at home.
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 21Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Gov. Baker Says Prepare For Power Outages Ahead Of Hurricane HenriWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.