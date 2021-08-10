WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
Man Fishing On Nauset Beach In Orleans Hooks Great White Shark
3 Boston Police Officers Seriously Hurt During Struggle With SuspectThree Boston police officers were seriously hurt during a struggle outside Boston Public Library on Tuesday.
Woman On Moped Dies After Collision With Dump Truck In LynnThe woman was a passenger on the moped and a 68-year-old man was driving. Both were taken to Salem Hospital.
Falmouth Road Race Runners ‘Strongly Encouraged’ To Wear Masks At Start And Finish LinesWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For August 10Heat Wave Coming; Patriots Fans New Safety Rules; Salem Mask Mandate Vote; Somerville Shooting
Some Panera Bread Soup Recalled, May Be Contaminated With Pieces Of GlovesWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For August 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ WeatherEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
‘Ollie’s Law’ Would Mandate Regulations For Pet-Boarding Facilities In MassachusettsA new bill would protect pets at kennels and daycares across Massachusetts. WBZ-TV’s Ken MacLeod reports.
Patriots Fans Eager To Return To Gillette Stadium After Year AwayFans will notice some changes at Gillette Stadium this year, but they just can’t wait to be back. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Salem Approves School Mask Requirement, Proposes Citywide Indoor MandateAll students and teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade in Salem Public Schools will be required to wear a mask in class this fall, regardless of vaccination status. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For August 9, 2021More than 2,500 new COVID cases reported in Mass. over three days; Indoor mask mandate in effect in Belmont; Patriots announce new COVID safety measures; Powerball adds weekly Monday drawing; Latest forecast.
Fully Vaccinated Couple Tests Positive For COVID Days Before Wedding CelebrationThe pandemic forced an Ashburnham couple to get married in a backyard last year and have had to postpone their celebration several times. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Preparations For Fisherman's Feast, Flight Of The Angel Underway In The North EndOne of Boston's olden Italian festivals is returning for the first time since the pandemic began. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 9Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
New Device Can Quickly Detect COVID Variants In Saliva SamplesResearchers at MIT and Harvard have developed a saliva test that returns results in about an hour.
HealthWatch: Study Says Get Vaccine Even If You've Had COVID, Wait Before Getting A Third ShotWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall explains the latest coronavirus news.
Jason Isbell To Require Proof Of Vaccination At All Concerts, Including Wang Theatre ShowJason Isbell and the 400 Unit will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at all concerts on the band’s current tour.
Woman Killed, 5 Wounded In Mattapan Shooting OvernightBoston Police were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Massachusetts Reports 2,587 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Over 3 DaysAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.72%.
‘A Huge Loss For All Of Us’: Marshfield Mourns Death Of 8-Year-Old Danny SheehanDanny Sheehan died after a four-year battle with brain cancer. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Mask Mandate In Effect In BelmontA new mask mandate is now in effect in Belmont. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
