Worcester Father Accused Of Swing Knife, Then Baseball Bat At Teen LifeguardsWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

55 minutes ago

First VaxMillions Vaccine Lottery And Scholarship Winners To Be Announced ThursdayWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

2 hours ago

'Sorry Dan, You're Good At Other Things,' WBZ's Dan Roche Drops Pass On Live TVWBZ TV's Dan Roche dropped a pass from Steve Burton on live TV Wednesday during the 6 pm news but he redeemed himself during the 11 pm news. Liam Martin and Kate Merrill have the story.

2 hours ago

It Happens Here: Westboro's Hollywood Salvage Has Movie Memorabilia You Can OwnWBZ TV's Zack Green reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For July 29Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Wife Of New Bedford Police Sergeant Who Died From COVID-19 Fights For BenefitsCurrently, first responders only receive the benefit if they die from a violent act or accident related to work. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

9 hours ago

Firework Thrown From Car Sparks Fire In Franklin; Police Search For DriverPolice are searching for the driver who has been throwing fireworks from a moving car in Franklin. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

10 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Stabbed; Juvenile In CustodyA juvenile has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer in Mattapan.

10 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 28Governor Baker has not made a decision about whether to require masks again; State police dive team recover man's body from the Charles River; Fans attend Patriots training camp for the first time since 2019; Latest forecast.

13 hours ago

Sen. Tom Cotton Vows To Block Rachael Rollins Nomination For US AttorneyCotton linked Rollins's policy to a rise in violent crime.

13 hours ago

Franklin Police Search For Driver Throwing FireworksPolice say a firework sparked a car fire in Franklin.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 28, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

'Manhattan In 75 Minutes': First Look At Boston-New York Seaplane ServiceWBZ-TV got a bird’s-eye view of Boston and previewed Tailwind Air’s seaplane service launching August 3. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

14 hours ago

Are COVID Tests Accurate For Variants? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall in answering questions from viewers about coronavirus, the delta variant and covid vaccines.

14 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Stabbed In MattapanA Boston Police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Mattapan.

14 hours ago

Sununu Opposed To Bringing Back Mask Mandate In New HampshireNH Gov. Sununu said the COVID messaging coming from Washington is "extremely confusing."

14 hours ago

St. Vincent Hospital Reduces Services In Response To Long Nurses StrikeSt. Vincent Hospital in Worcester is temporarily scaling back some services and reducing capacity in response to a strike by nurses that has now lasted nearly five months.

14 hours ago

Fans Thrilled To Be Back At Patriots Training CampWhile it was a big day to get players back on the field at Gillette Stadium, fans seemed equally as excited for the first day of Patriots training camp. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

14 hours ago

Dorchester Restaurant Requires Staff To Wear Masks As City Considers CDC GuidanceWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

14 hours ago

Gov. Baker Still Reviewing New CDC Mask GuidanceThe governor said the state's high vaccination rate should be a factor in making decisions about mask mandates. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

15 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker Answers COVID Questions After CDC Issues New Mask GuidanceGov. Baker said his administration was reviewing the new guidance and would respond in a few days.

17 hours ago

Car Crashes Into McDonald’s In NewburyportFirst responders say it’s fortunate that no one was hurt after a car crashed through a McDonald’s in Newburyport. Katie Johnston reports.

17 hours ago