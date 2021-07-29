WBZ TV's Dan Roche dropped a pass from Steve Burton on live TV Wednesday during the 6 pm news but he redeemed himself during the 11 pm news. Liam Martin and Kate Merrill have the story.
'Sorry Dan, You're Good At Other Things,' WBZ's Dan Roche Drops Pass On Live TV
Worcester Father Accused Of Swing Knife, Then Baseball Bat At Teen LifeguardsWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
First VaxMillions Vaccine Lottery And Scholarship Winners To Be Announced ThursdayWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
It Happens Here: Westboro's Hollywood Salvage Has Movie Memorabilia You Can OwnWBZ TV's Zack Green reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For July 29Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Wife Of New Bedford Police Sergeant Who Died From COVID-19 Fights For BenefitsCurrently, first responders only receive the benefit if they die from a violent act or accident related to work. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Firework Thrown From Car Sparks Fire In Franklin; Police Search For DriverPolice are searching for the driver who has been throwing fireworks from a moving car in Franklin. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Boston Police Officer Stabbed; Juvenile In CustodyA juvenile has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer in Mattapan.
WBZ Evening News Update For July 28Governor Baker has not made a decision about whether to require masks again; State police dive team recover man's body from the Charles River; Fans attend Patriots training camp for the first time since 2019; Latest forecast.
Sen. Tom Cotton Vows To Block Rachael Rollins Nomination For US AttorneyCotton linked Rollins's policy to a rise in violent crime.
Franklin Police Search For Driver Throwing FireworksPolice say a firework sparked a car fire in Franklin.
WBZ Evening Forecast For July 28, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
'Manhattan In 75 Minutes': First Look At Boston-New York Seaplane ServiceWBZ-TV got a bird’s-eye view of Boston and previewed Tailwind Air’s seaplane service launching August 3. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
Are COVID Tests Accurate For Variants? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall in answering questions from viewers about coronavirus, the delta variant and covid vaccines.
Boston Police Officer Stabbed In MattapanA Boston Police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Mattapan.
Sununu Opposed To Bringing Back Mask Mandate In New HampshireNH Gov. Sununu said the COVID messaging coming from Washington is "extremely confusing."
St. Vincent Hospital Reduces Services In Response To Long Nurses StrikeSt. Vincent Hospital in Worcester is temporarily scaling back some services and reducing capacity in response to a strike by nurses that has now lasted nearly five months.
Fans Thrilled To Be Back At Patriots Training CampWhile it was a big day to get players back on the field at Gillette Stadium, fans seemed equally as excited for the first day of Patriots training camp. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Dorchester Restaurant Requires Staff To Wear Masks As City Considers CDC GuidanceWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Gov. Baker Still Reviewing New CDC Mask GuidanceThe governor said the state's high vaccination rate should be a factor in making decisions about mask mandates. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Gov. Charlie Baker Answers COVID Questions After CDC Issues New Mask GuidanceGov. Baker said his administration was reviewing the new guidance and would respond in a few days.
Car Crashes Into McDonald’s In NewburyportFirst responders say it’s fortunate that no one was hurt after a car crashed through a McDonald’s in Newburyport. Katie Johnston reports.