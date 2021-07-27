Americans Flooding Greece: Peter Greenberg On European TravelCBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg has an update on the travel conditions from a cruise ship in Santorini.

29 minutes ago

'Hard To Believe': Hardwick Health Agent Unable To Convince Residents To Get COVID VaccineAccording to DPH officials, only 35% of Hardwick residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

38 minutes ago

Severe Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across StateWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald spoke with a homeowner after tree fell on his house in Hyde Park.

1 hour ago

Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Competition At OlympicsWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

3 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 27Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 27Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi tests positive for COVID-19; Boater hits woman on paddle-board on Lake Winnipesaukee; New Bedford police make an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing; Latest forecast.

4 hours ago

7-Month-Old With Rare Genetic Condition Sent Home From Hospital For The First Time Since Being BornMilo has been receiving specialized treatment at Franciscan Children's Hospital for the past four months.

5 hours ago

Market Basket Worker Helps Veteran Pay For GroceriesBriar Poirier is the kind of guy people seek out when they shop at the Market Basket in Oxford. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

5 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Some Republicans Ramp Up Appeals To Get Vaccinated, But Not So Much In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Jon Keller scrolled through months of the state party's social media feeds looking in vain for any mention of vaccinations.

5 hours ago

Emotional Testimony In Hearing On Jan. 6 Capitol Hill AttackCBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge discusses the emotional testimony from Capitol Police officers.

5 hours ago

Sen. Warren, Rep. Pressley Push For Biden To Extend Pause On Student Loan Payments, Cancel DebtThey says President Biden has a responsibility to use his executive authority to help those with student loan debt.

5 hours ago

I-Team's Call For Action Helps Disabled Woman Get Handicapped Parking Spot BackA Woburn woman reached out to the I-Team's Call For Action when handicap parking at her apartment building was taken away. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

5 hours ago

Burlington Police Warn About ‘Dent Repair Scam’A woman said she was confused and scared when two men in a van tried to lure her out of her car Tuesday at Burlington Mall. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

CDC Guidance Recommends Masks In Schools And In Areas Of 'Substantial Or High' COVID TransmissionWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

6 hours ago

'The Surge Seems To Be Happening': COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike In WorcesterThe four hospitals in the UMass Memorial System have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last few weeks. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

6 hours ago

Dr. Paul Sax Reacts To New Mask Guidance Expected From CDCDr. Paul Sax, an infectious diseases expert at Brigham & Women's Hospital, reacts to new face mask guidance expected from the CDC.

10 hours ago

Western Wildfires Caused Smokey Conditions, Poor Air Quality All The Way In New EnglandWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 27, 2021Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

10 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For July 27Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Crash Caught On Camera Amid Uptick In Complaints About Off-Road Vehicles In Pelham, NHPolice in one New Hampshire town have seen an uptick of complaints about off-road vehicles recently, including one crash that was caught on a home security camera. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

CDC Expected To Recommend Face Masks For Fully Vaccinated Americans Again In Some Indoor SettingsWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

11 hours ago

CDC Expected To Recommend Fully Vaccinated People Resume Indoor MaskingThe Centers for Disease Control will announce Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans should once again wear face masks in indoor public settings, CBS News reports.

12 hours ago

Belichick: 'Clean Slate' For Everyone, Including QuarterbacksBill Belichick did not dismiss the notion of an open quarterback competition this summer.

12 hours ago