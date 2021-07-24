WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes speaks with PMC founder and CEO Billy Starr about this year's goals.
4 Your Community: Pan-Mass Challenge
Gardening Tip: What To Plant To Freshen Up Your Yard In JulyWBZ-TV's David Epstein has some recommendations for your garden.
WBZ Morning Forecast For July 24David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Revere Parents Inspire Each Other To Get COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with parents at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revere.
Church Sign About Gender Identity Sparks Protests In MedfordA controversial sign in Medford sparked dueling protests along Salem Street Friday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Carbon Monoxide Scare Forces Evacuation Of Lynnfield Apartment ComplexFirefighters briefly evacuated dozens of people from the Lynnfield Commons Housing Complex.
WBZ Evening News Update For July 23, 2021Letter from Boston Public Schools tells parents masks will be required in fall; Boston bar will require proof of vaccination if patrons aren't masked; Town of Natick investigating foul odor near the Charles River; Weekend forecast.
Video Shows Man Assaulting Police Following Chase In NewtonNew video shows the moment a man allegedly attacked police following a pursuit in Newton.
WBZ Evening Forecast For July 23Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Brown University Student Hopes Her Compostable 'Fette' Cups Can Replace Traditional Solo CupsAfter backyard barbecues and college keggers, red solo cups usually end up in a landfill. Priya Mittal says that needs to change. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Saugus Hires I-Team Expert To Help Solve Mysterious Bug InfestationThe I-Team began investigating the source of the bugs after the town did nothing.
John Dickerson On Response To Delta Variant, Infrastructure BillJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the push to vaccinate more Americans as the delta variant spreads and if there is optimism the infrastructure bill will pass.
Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai's New Vegan Option At Fenway Park Aims To Raise Money for Pan-Mass ChallengeA portion of the proceeds from MingsBings, a high-protein, plant-based, gluten-free patty, will go back to Dana-Farber for the Pan-Mass Challenge. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
Lifesaving Equipment Placed Near Ponds, Lakes As Tribute To Fallen Officer Manny FamiliaManny's Box is a small initiative with a big goal: to potentially save a life. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Thresher Shark Swims Near Shore At Narragansett Beach In Rhode IslandA thresher shark was spotted at Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island on Thursday afternoon, forcing swimmers temporarily out of the water.
'Abnormal Odors' Reported In Charles River; Natick Recommends No Swimming Or BoatingNatick is getting reports of abnormal odors, a fish kill and oil sheen in the Charles River.
WBZ's Paula Ebben Greets Viewers At Sundae School In HarwichWBZ's Paula Ebben visited Sundae School in Harwich, a finalist in the Ice Cream Social Frozen Four.
Boston Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Robberies Near Quincy Market, Faneuil HallWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Massachusetts Reports 586 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.53%.
Parents Debate Masks In School As Districts Wait For Further Guidance From StateWith the start of school in a matter of weeks many cities and towns in Massachusetts still have not decided whether to require masks for students and staff in the fall. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Natick Responding To Reports Of Discharge In Charles RiverThere have been complaints about abnormal odors in the Charles River in Natick.
WBZ News Update For July 23Ken MacLeod and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.
WBZ Midday Forecast For July 23Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.