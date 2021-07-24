Gardening Tip: What To Plant To Freshen Up Your Yard In JulyWBZ-TV's David Epstein has some recommendations for your garden.

19 minutes ago

4 Your Community: Pan-Mass ChallengeWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes speaks with PMC founder and CEO Billy Starr about this year's goals.

35 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For July 24David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Revere Parents Inspire Each Other To Get COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with parents at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revere.

10 hours ago

Church Sign About Gender Identity Sparks Protests In MedfordA controversial sign in Medford sparked dueling protests along Salem Street Friday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

11 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Scare Forces Evacuation Of Lynnfield Apartment ComplexFirefighters briefly evacuated dozens of people from the Lynnfield Commons Housing Complex.

11 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 23, 2021Letter from Boston Public Schools tells parents masks will be required in fall; Boston bar will require proof of vaccination if patrons aren't masked; Town of Natick investigating foul odor near the Charles River; Weekend forecast.

14 hours ago

Video Shows Man Assaulting Police Following Chase In NewtonNew video shows the moment a man allegedly attacked police following a pursuit in Newton.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 23Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

15 hours ago

Brown University Student Hopes Her Compostable 'Fette' Cups Can Replace Traditional Solo CupsAfter backyard barbecues and college keggers, red solo cups usually end up in a landfill. Priya Mittal says that needs to change. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

15 hours ago

Saugus Hires I-Team Expert To Help Solve Mysterious Bug InfestationThe I-Team began investigating the source of the bugs after the town did nothing.

15 hours ago

John Dickerson On Response To Delta Variant, Infrastructure BillJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the push to vaccinate more Americans as the delta variant spreads and if there is optimism the infrastructure bill will pass.

15 hours ago

Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai's New Vegan Option At Fenway Park Aims To Raise Money for Pan-Mass ChallengeA portion of the proceeds from MingsBings, a high-protein, plant-based, gluten-free patty, will go back to Dana-Farber for the Pan-Mass Challenge. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

15 hours ago

Lifesaving Equipment Placed Near Ponds, Lakes As Tribute To Fallen Officer Manny FamiliaManny's Box is a small initiative with a big goal: to potentially save a life. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

16 hours ago

Thresher Shark Swims Near Shore At Narragansett Beach In Rhode IslandA thresher shark was spotted at Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island on Thursday afternoon, forcing swimmers temporarily out of the water.

16 hours ago

'Abnormal Odors' Reported In Charles River; Natick Recommends No Swimming Or BoatingNatick is getting reports of abnormal odors, a fish kill and oil sheen in the Charles River.

16 hours ago

WBZ's Paula Ebben Greets Viewers At Sundae School In HarwichWBZ's Paula Ebben visited Sundae School in Harwich, a finalist in the Ice Cream Social Frozen Four.

16 hours ago

Boston Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Robberies Near Quincy Market, Faneuil HallWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

16 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 586 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.53%.

16 hours ago

Parents Debate Masks In School As Districts Wait For Further Guidance From StateWith the start of school in a matter of weeks many cities and towns in Massachusetts still have not decided whether to require masks for students and staff in the fall. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

16 hours ago

Natick Responding To Reports Of Discharge In Charles RiverThere have been complaints about abnormal odors in the Charles River in Natick.

20 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 23Ken MacLeod and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

21 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For July 23Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

21 hours ago