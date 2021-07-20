Nanny Charged In Child Pornography Probe Previously Used Care.com, Police Reach Out To ParentsInvestigators are now reaching out to parents and caretakers who use Care.com and may have had contact with a former nanny who is charged in a child pornography probe.

WBZ Mourns Loss Of Longtime Colleague And Friend Jim 'Murph' MurphyJim Murphy passed away suddenly, leaving behind his wife, two children, extended family, and many, many friends.

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 20, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

I-Team: Expert Identifies Bugs Infesting Saugus Homes As 'Corpse Flies'The I-Team brought in a bug expert after residents on Pemberly Drive have been plagued with a fly infestation for months. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Truck Driver Cited After Hitting Bridge On I-93 In MedfordThe truck driver who struck a bridge with an oversize load has been cited by State Police. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Keller @ Large: Stopping COVID Misinformation Could Be As Hard As Stopping The VirusThe barrage of vaccine falsehoods has been constant on TV and online, no more so than on Facebook, the biggest outlet of all. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

'It Got Really Bad,' Mom's Rare Heart Problem During Pregnancy Leads To Transplant At Tufts Medical CenterImagine being told the symptoms you assumed were just related to pregnancy were, in fact, due to a life-threatening heart condition. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

William Raia Accused Of Terrorizing Woman For 2 Hours In Merrimac Home Invasion, Sex AssaultA man charged in a violent home invasion and rape in Merrimac earlier this month has been ordered held without bail. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Hollywood Star Sightings Continue In Massachusetts With Filming In Boston, PlainvilleFilming for "Confess, Fletch” starring Jon Hamm was underway Tuesday at Union Park in the South End. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Massachusetts Reports 366 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional DeathsAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.18%.

Boston Police Officer Injured In Dorchester Cruiser Crash While Responding To CallA Boston police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon when their cruiser crashed while responding to a call. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

More Than 100 'Adorable' Kittens Arrive In Massachusetts By Plane For AdoptionLooking to adopt a cat? More than 100 "adorable" kittens arrived in New Bedford Tuesday morning and will be ready for adoption this week. Katie Johnston reports.

WBZ Midday Forecast For July 20Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Pride Flags Torn Down In Wenham, Police Searching For VandalsBoth incidents took place over the weekend.

Tom Brady Jokes With Joe Biden At Buccaneers' White House CelebrationTom Brady speaks at the podium during the Buccaneers 'celebratory visit to the White House.

Woman Meets Jon Hamm While Walking Dog In South EndImagine taking your dog for a walk and meeting Jon Hamm.

Chatham Beaches Reopen After 7 Portuguese Man O' War SightingsChatham beaches are back open after they had to be closed for swimming Monday due to Portuguese Man O' War in the waters. Katie Johnston reports.

Wildfire Smoke Creating Hazy Conditions For BostonWildfire smoke out west is creating hazy conditions in Boston.

WBZ News Update For July 20Everett Industrial Accident; Waltham COVID Cases Rising; COVID Numbers In Massachusetts; 7-Day Forecast

