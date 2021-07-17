WBZ News Update For July 17WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

1 hour ago

Gardening Tips: Summer AzaleasDavid Epstein shares a tip for your garden.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Friends Of The Public GardenFriends of the Public Garden works to improve and protect Boston's first public parks.

2 hours ago

'Red Tide' Causes Shellfish Ban Along Massachusetts CoastThe state is expected to retest for it on Monday.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For July 17David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Person In Boston Harbor After Boat CrashEight people ended up in the water after a crash early Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

School Bus Carrying Children From Summer Camp Crashes In ReadingA school bus and a car collided in Reading. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

13 hours ago

Video: Coast Guard Rescues 3 From Overturned Sailboat Off Portsmouth, NHThe Coast Guard rescued three sailors off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire Friday night.

13 hours ago

Storm Causes Widespread Damage In TopsfieldThe storm lasted only minutes, but the damage was widespread throughout Topsfield. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

13 hours ago

If You're Boating Under 'The Cut' In Gloucester, You Could End Up On InstagramWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 16, 2021Two children suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash in Reading; 3 workers injured after falling about 25 feet off ladders in Norwood; 269 new COVID cases reported in Mass.; Weekend forecast.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 16, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

School Bus With 18 Children From Summer Camp Crashes In ReadingTwo children were injured when a school bus and a car crashed in Reading.

17 hours ago

5-Year-Old Saved After Near Drowning In Bridgewater Is Expected To Make Full RecoveryThe girl was in the pool for about 2 minutes.

17 hours ago

John Dickerson On Gen. Milley Report, Spike in COVID Cases Around CountryJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the rising COVID cases around the country and how Gen. Milley was reportedly worried President Trump would start a military conflict in his final days.

17 hours ago

Bristol County Sheriff First In Nation To Use COVID-Sniffing K-9sThe Bristol County Sheriff's Department is now using Duke and Huntah, nine-month-old labs, to sniff out the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

18 hours ago

With Tumor Removed, Jen Marchetti Determined To Ride In PMCSeven years after a rare tumor nearly took her life, Jen Marchetti is more determined than ever to ride the Pan Mass Challenge. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

18 hours ago

Shark Deterrent Creates 'A Virtual Net' Around Swimmers, SurfersA personal shark deterrent product is flying off the shelves and the company has even bigger plans for Cape Cod. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

18 hours ago

Lawrence Sets Up Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics On 'Road To VaxMillions'WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

18 hours ago

3 Seriously Injured After Falling Off Ladder At Norwood Apartment ComplexWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

18 hours ago

2 Injured After School Bus And Car Crash In ReadingTwo people were injured after a school bus and car crashed in Reading.

18 hours ago

John Mayer Coming To Boston’s TD Garden For Concert In 2022John Mayer is bringing his “Sob Rock” tour to Boston. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will play the TD Garden on March 4, 2022. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago

Encore Boston Harbor Casino Not Bringing Back Live Poker Anytime SoonIt'll be a while before live poker returns to Encore Boston Harbor casino - if it does at all. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago