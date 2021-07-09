WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports from Horseneck Beach in Westport.
Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Make It Hard To Stand Up At Westport Beach
Middleborough Police Search For Gunman Near Route 28 After Shots Fired At Public Works FacilityWBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Middleboro Police Searching For Active Shooter Near Route 28WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Tracking Elsa: Eversource Crews Positioned To Respond To Strongest Winds In MassachusettsWilliam Hinkle of Eversource said customers should prepare for the storm by charging electronics in case they lose power.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For July 9Sarah Wroblewski and Zack Green have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For July 9Electric Crews Stage For Elsa; Ferries Packed As People Leave Islands; DCR May Close Parks And Pools
WBZ News And Weather Update For July 9Tropical Storm Elsa will impact New England today.
WBZ Morning Forecast For July 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Concern For Potential Waterspouts Or Tornado On Cape As Tropical Storm Elsa Hits MassachusettsWBZ TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher reports from Hyannis.
Coastal Towns Brace For Impact Of Tropical Storm ElsaWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports from Westport.
To Do List: Floating Restaurant, Outdoor Art Exhibit, Card ShowWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
WBZ Early Morning Forecast For July 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastJacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.
Local Epidemiologists Question Need For 'Booster Shots' As Pfizer Applies For FDA ApprovalPfizer is asking the FDA for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Cape Cod Braces For Damaging Winds From Tropical ElsaWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Coastal Communities Prepare For Tropical Storm ElsaIt was a busy day in coastal communities like Plymouth Thursday - making sure everyone and everything is ready to go. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For July 8, 2021Coastal towns preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa; Driver shot during struggle with Boston Police officer at traffic stop; Survey shows Massachusetts has some of the highest grocery bills in the U.S.; Weekend forecast.
WBZ Evening Forecast For July 8Jacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.
Holocaust Memorial In Boston Unveils Upgraded Tour TechnologyThere is a new way to experience history at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston.
I-Team: State Investigating Toxic Chemical At Needham Luxury Apartment BuildingResidents say they are anxious and frustrated after being told they may have been exposed to potentially dangerous levels of a toxic gas. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Pfizer Asking FDA To Approve 3rd Booster Dose Of COVID-19 VaccinePfizer is asking the FDA for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its vaccine.
Mac Jones' High School Coach Wayne Belger On Quarterback's 'Swag'The Pats are hoping Mac Jones wins lots of football games in the NFL, and his former high school coach is confident the quarterback will do just that.
Parents Sue NH School Districts Over Mask PolicyNearly two dozen New Hampshire parents are suing three school districts over student mask policies. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.