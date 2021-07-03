4 Your Community: ARCK BostonARCK Boston is a non-profit that helps bring art programs and resources to students who need them.

34 minutes ago

Boston Pops Hold Rehearsal Before Fourth Of July Tanglewoods PerformanceConductor Keith Lockhart admitted he is a little nervous to be in front of a live audience again.

1 hour ago

Holiday Travel Expected To Be At Pre-Pandemic Levels For July 4AAA predicts nearly 48 million Americans will travel this weekend.

1 hour ago

'Anything But Peaceful' Rhetoric Was Previously Published By Group, Security Analyst Ed Davis SaysEd Davis said the initial contact between the trooper and the group set the stage for the rest of the standoff.

3 hours ago

Mass. State Police Update: 11 People Arrested After Standoff On I-95 In WakefieldState Police said negotiations and tactical maneuvers ended the hours-long standoff.

4 hours ago

Ed Davis: Force Would Be 'Very, Very Last Resort' To End Wakefield StandoffWBZ Security expert and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis weighs in on the standoff with a group of armed individuals in Wakefield.

6 hours ago

Wakefield Standoff: What We Know About The Armed Group That Sparked StandoffWBZ Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports on the men who say they are part of the Rise of the Moors.

7 hours ago

Wakefield Standoff: Police Update Standoff With Armed Men In WakefieldA standoff with a group of armed men sparked a shelter in place order Saturday morning, and shut down part of I-95.

7 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For July 3David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Sources: Armed Wakefield Standoff Suspects Wore Masks, Bulletproof Vests, CamouflageWBZ Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

8 hours ago

Ed Davis On Wakefield Standoff: "You Don’t Know How Far People Like This Are Willing To Go"WBZ Security Expert and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis talked about the armed standoff in Wakefield Saturday morning.

8 hours ago

2 Arrested, Several At Large During Armed Standoff In WakefieldResidents of Wakefield and Reading were asked to shelter in place early Saturday.

9 hours ago

Group Of Armed Men Lead To Standoff In Wakefield, Close HighwayResidents of Wakefield and Reading are being told to shelter in place.

9 hours ago

WBZ Weather ForecastJacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

'He Was Very Much Anti-Semitic': College Roommates Of Suspect Charged In Brighton Rabbi Stabbing Speak OutWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 hours ago

New England Prepares For Chilly, Rainy Fourth Of July WeekendPeople are trying to make the best of the holiday weekend even though they might not see the sun for a few days. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

17 hours ago

Crompton Park Pool In Worcester Closed Until Next Wednesday After VandalismAccording to the City of Worcester, vandals threw glass bottles into the pool, creating a danger for swimmers.

18 hours ago

Homemade Explosive Device Found On New Bedford PorchPolice say the device was discovered near the front door of a house on Mosher Street.

18 hours ago

Retired State Trooper Dave Green, Killed In Winthrop Rampage, Laid To Rest FridayWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

21 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 2Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

21 hours ago

Passport Backlog Nearly Derails Family’s Dream VacationWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

21 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 2Lisa Hughes and Jacob Wycoff has your latest news and weather headlines.

21 hours ago

Baby Owl In Onset Rescued, Reunited With Its Mom After Help From Police OfficerA baby owl was rescued by a police officer in Onset and was later reunited with its mother.

21 hours ago

Mass. Residents Who Got Vaccinated Out Of State Frustrated They Aren't Eligible For Vaccine LotteryWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

22 hours ago