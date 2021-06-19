Gardening Tips: SalviasWBZ-TV's David Epstein has a tip for your garden.

4 Your Community: Boston PrideBoston Pride President Linda DeMarco talks about how far the movement has come and what still needs to be done to fight discrimination.

Vax Express Commuter Rail Will Stop In Lawrence SaturdayThe train offers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

WBZ News Update For June 19, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

WBZ Morning Forecast For June 19David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastJacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

8 Residents Displaced After Somerville FireA fire damaged a multi-family home on Temple Street in Somerville.

Worcester Unveils Statue Of Celtics Legend Bob CousyA statue of Celtics legend Bob Cousy has been unveiled in Worcester.

New Aquaman Mural Unveiled In Marshfield For Danny SheehanThe mural celebrates Danny Sheehan, an 8-year-old boy with cancer whose love for Aquaman went viral last winter.

Boston Marks Juneteenth With Celebration In Nubian SquareIt was a celebration of Black music and culture in the heart of Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

3 People Rescued From Rip Currents At Salisbury Beach; DCR Issues WarningThree more people had to be rescued from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach on Friday. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For June 18, 2021Three people rescued from rip currents at Salisbury Beach; Firefighters looking for cause of a fire on Temple Street in Somerville; Andover schools roll back some start times; Weekend forecast.

After 110 Days On Ventilator, Sudbury COVID Survivor Faces Long Recovery AheadWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 18Jacob Wycoff has your latest news and weather headlines.

I-Team: Anti-Semitic Zoombombing On The RiseMessages and symbols of hate have made their way into schools, religious services and funerals. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

How To Support Black-Owned Businesses On JuneteenthA pop-up market will be open in Brockton for Juneteenth.

John Dickerson On Biden-Putin Meeting, Voting Rights LegislationJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the success of the Biden-Putin meeting and the voting rights bill.

I-Team: Trooper Hurt In Crash On Route 1 In SaugusWBZ-TV's I-Team sources say the trooper suffered a leg injury, but it is not considered life-threatening.

Boil Water Order Issued In BurlingtonTown officials in Burlington are scrambling to find the source after an E. Coli outbreak in the water supply. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Massachusetts Reports 71 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.37%.

Gov. Baker Says Students Will Not Have To Wear Face Masks This FallWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

