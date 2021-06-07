WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Boston Residents Work To Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News Mid-dayCategories: News, Local News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
'Rolling With The Punches': Burncoat Middle School In Worcester Send Students Home Early Due To HeatWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Lawrence Police Nab 61 Underage Customers At Liquor Store In 'Operation Fireball'Police say 61 underage customers tried to buy alcohol at a Lawrence liquor store during a three-day investigation the department called “Operation Fireball.”
Boston Residents Work To Stay Cool Amid Heat WaveWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Lawrence Police Nab 61 Underage Customers At Liquor Store In 'Operation Fireball'Police say 61 underage customers tried to buy alcohol at a Lawrence liquor store during a three-day investigation the department called “Operation Fireball.” Geoff Petrulis reports.
Can Aspirin Blunt COVID Vaccine Effectiveness? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
What Does Cam Newton's Hand Injury Mean For Mac Jones, Patriots This Summer?Cam Newton may have to sit out the rest of OTAs and mini-camp because of a hand injury he suffered during an OTA session. That means a lot more Mac Jones the rest of the summer, and Dan Roche and Michael Hurley break down what that means for the rookie!
Child Pulled From Amesbury Lake DiesWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Children's Lemonade Stand Raises Money For Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's FamilyA children's lemonade stand in Auburn raised money for Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's family.
WBZ News Update For June 7Heat Emergency In Boston; Braintree Police Officer Recovering From Shooting; Latest COVID Numbers; Weather Forecast
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For June 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Morning Forecast For June 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
17-Year-Old From Dedham In Critical Condition After 'Possible Drowning Incident' At Grad PartyA 17-year-old male from Dedham is in critical condition after "a possible drowning incident" in a backyard pool at a graduation party on Netta Road.
Minor Pulled From Lake Gardner In Amesbury Recovering At Boston-Area HospitalFire rescue crews in Amesbury pulled a minor out of Lake Gardner in Amesbury on Sunday afternoon.
WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast
19-Year-Old Drowns In Water At Mound Street Beach In QuincyWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.
Several Massachusetts School Districts Choose Early Release Days Due To Excessive HeatWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
PMC Winter Cycle: Spring Edition Held Saturday Morning At Fenway ParkA hot day at Fenway Park didn't keep the Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists from still putting on a successful event. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.
WBZ News Update For June 6Ken MacLeod and Dave Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.
WBZ Evening Forecast For June 6Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Massachusetts Reports 126 New COVID Cases, 4 Additional DeathsThere were 30,055 total new tests reported.
Members Of Worcester Police Attend Little League Game For Son Of Fallen Officer Manny FamiliaWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
19-Year-Old Drowns In Water At Mound Street Beach In QuincyWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For June 6Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For June 6, 2021Liam Martin and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.