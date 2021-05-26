Junior goalie Cal Hodge stopped a shot from Woburn High School and then decided to hurl the ball down the field 80 yards for a goal.
Incredible Shot! Arlington High School Lacrosse Goalie Scores On Opposing Goalie With 80-Yard Heave
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: News, WBZTV
