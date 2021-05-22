4 Your Community: DeeDee's CryDeeDee's Cry is a Roxbury non-profit offering resources and education on the importance of mental health and wellness within communities of color.

2 hours ago

WBZ Update For May 22, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For May 22Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated forecast.

11 hours ago

The Push To Memorialize Somerville Olympian Phil Reavis Sr.Phil Reavis Sr., an Olympian who brought Somerville international acclaim, is the focus of an effort that aims to get him recognized by the city. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

12 hours ago

Chelsea Vaccination Clinic 'Takes Fear Away And Adds Fun“WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

'It's Been A Year': North Andover Seniors Happy To Have Prom At SeaProm almost didn’t happen this year, but along came the COVID-19 vaccine. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

Fall River Teen Arrested In Connection With Double MurderAn 18-year-old has been arrested on gun charges.

12 hours ago

Simon Malls Update Face Covering Policy; Won't Require Masks Unless Mandated By LawAs recently as Thursday, Simon said it was still requiring shoppers to wear masks.

13 hours ago

Jordan's Furniture CEO Eliot Tatelman On Red Sox No-Hitter OfferJordan's Furniture will give free furniture to some customers if the Red Sox pitch a no-hitter later in the season. CEO Eliot Tatelman discusses the offer.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 21David Wade and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

16 hours ago

4-Foot Iguana Found In Truck Engine In HinghamA pickup truck in Hingham that was sitting unused for a week became the temporary home of a large iguana.

16 hours ago

Bristol County Sheriff Furious Over Decision To Close Immigrant Detention FacilitySheriff Hodgson called the decision to close the facility a "political hit job".

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 21Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

'Really Excited,' 2 Everett High School Seniors Organize Private Prom For Entire Graduating ClassWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

17 hours ago

Protesters Call For DA To Recuse Herself From Mikayla Miller Death InvestigationProtesters refuse to accept a medical examiner's conclusion that Mikayla Miller committed suicide. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago

NH Grandmother Arrested For Attending School Committee Meeting In Plaistow Without A MaskWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

17 hours ago

Quincy College Graduates Get $1,000 Cash, Asked To Pay It ForwardCommencement Speaker Rob Hale gave each Quincy College graduate $1,000, but they have to give half away. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

17 hours ago

USS Constitution Cruises Boston Harbor For First Time In Over A Year, Fires 21-Gun SaluteThe U.S.S. Constitution went underway in Boston Harbor Friday to fire a 21-gun salute for the first time in more than a year. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

18 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 400 New COVID Cases, 11 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.05%.

18 hours ago

Person Injured In Shooting In Downtown CrossingOne person was injured in a shooting in Downtown Crossing. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

18 hours ago

Massive Revere Fire Caused By SmokingA fire that damaged six buildings was caused by smoking.

18 hours ago

Report: Julio Jones Want To Play With Cam NewtonAnother day, another Julio Jones report involving the Patriots. Actually, there are two. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago

Daytime Shooting At Downtown Crossing Leaves 1 HurtOne person was shot in Downtown Crossing on Friday afternoon. Their injuries have been deemed "non-life-threatening".

20 hours ago