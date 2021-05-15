4 Your Community: Project 351WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes speaks with Project 351's Founder and Executive Director Carolyn Casey about this year's spring service.

2 hours ago

Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Killing Jassy CorreiaThe trial against Louis Coleman is expected to begin on February 28, 2022.

6 hours ago

Fire Burns Through Mattapan HomeFlames were coming through the roof of the Hazleton Street house on Saturday morning.

6 hours ago

3 Fisherman Rescued As Boat Sinks Near Woods Hole ChannelAll three people on board were not hurt.

6 hours ago

Mural Unveiled At Mattapan Teen CenterA group of young artists has been working on the mural since January.

6 hours ago

Stephen Colbert Highlights Plymouth Small Business With Help From David Wade And Lisa HughesStephen Colbert is giving shoutouts to small businesses on his late night show.

7 hours ago

WBZ Update For May 15, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

7 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For May 15Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

16 hours ago

I-Team: Law Passed During Pandemic Protects Nursing Homes From LawsuitsThere are calls to repeal a law passed during the pandemic that protects long-term care facilities from lawsuits. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

16 hours ago

Boston Businesses Eagerly Waiting For New Mask GuidanceWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with people in Boston about confusion over the mask mandate.

16 hours ago

MIT Grad Wanted In Yale Murder ArrestedThe man wanted for the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student has been arrested.

17 hours ago

Six Flags New England Reopens After More Than 13 MonthsSix Flags New England in Agawam is reopening to the public on Saturday after being shuttered for 13 months due to the pandemic. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

17 hours ago

Police Commissioner Sues To Block Firing By Boston MayorCommissioner Dennis White, who was placed on administrative leave amid past domestic violence allegations, filed a lawsuit to stop acting Mayor Kim Janey from firing him. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 14, 2021Suspended Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White files suit to keep his job; Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia found guilty of 21 counts; Bourne Bridge repair project completed early, all lanes now open; Weekend forecast.

21 hours ago

Police Commissioner Dennis White's Attorney Addresses InvestigationBoston Police Commissioner Dennis White filed a lawsuit to stop acting Mayor Kim Janey from firing him.

21 hours ago

Waivers Approved For 6 High Schools Ahead Of Full-Time In-Person Learning DeadlineAll students in grades 9-12 need to return to full-time, in-person learning on Monday.

21 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 14Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

21 hours ago

Civil War Soldiers Monument In Ludlow Damaged In A CrashPolice say on Thursday night Cyrus Fisher was driving on Center Street when he went off the road, crossed the southbound lanes and hit the memorial.

22 hours ago

John Dickerson On Capitol Riot Commission, New CDC Mask GuidanceJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the commission formed to investigate the Capitol riot and the impact of the CDC's new mask guidance.

22 hours ago

NH To End $300 Unemployment Benefit Before SeptemberGovernor Chris Sununu wants to end the $300 a week enhanced federal benefit before it expires in September. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

22 hours ago

'Interest Has Quadrupled': Local Store Owner Says Pokémon, Sports Cards Sales Have Spiked During PandemicThomas Vocatura of Baystate Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Framingham says he’s never been so busy selling trading cards. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

22 hours ago

'Got So Hot, So Fast': Amherst, NH Lake House Destroyed By ExplosionAccording to Amherst Fire Chief Matthew Conley, the home was not occupied at the time. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

22 hours ago

Store Owners Brace For New Mask GuidanceThe mask order remains in effect in Massachusetts, but Gov. Charlie Baker said he will soon update reopening plans. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

22 hours ago