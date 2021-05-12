CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 To 15 Years OldWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 minutes ago

Landscaping Truck Sideswipes School Bus Picking Up Children In GrovelandWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

1 hour ago

Police Searching For Driver Who Struck Boy In Worcester CrosswalkAn 11-year-old boy was struck while crossing the road in Worcester. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 12, 2021Surveillance video captures a hit-and-run in Worcester that injured an 11-year-old; Death Investigation underway in Leominster; State denies Brockton High School's request to remain in hybrid mode; Latest forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 12, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Health Watch: Herbal Weight-Loss Supplements Ineffective, Pink Drinks Can Help You Run FasterWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports

5 hours ago

New Luxury Campground Opens On Cape CodCampers at AutoCamp Cape Cod aren’t exactly roughing it. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

5 hours ago

Massachusetts Police Departments Make Donations To The Flutie FoundationArlington and Dedham police officers raised thousands by selling autism awareness patches.

5 hours ago

St. Vincent Hospital In Worcester Moves To Hire Nurses As Strike ContinuesThe hospital said the 50 new hires will be permanent.

6 hours ago

National Nurses Week: Mary WallaceMary Jean Wallace has been an RN at Spaulding Rehab Hospital for 35 years.

6 hours ago

Revolution Look For Fast Start Against Philadelphia UnionWBZ-TV's Levan Reid previews the matchup between the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union.

6 hours ago

In Massachusetts, Businesses Are Looking To Hire, But No One's ApplyingWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

6 hours ago

Police Investigating After Body Found In LeominsterA death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday in Leominster.

6 hours ago

Keller @ Large: 'Lovefest' Between Baker And Biden Could Hurt DemocratsWBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

6 hours ago

Nurses Wary As COVID Numbers Trend Downwards In MassachusettsIn Massachusetts the numbers continue trending downward, but the nurses who've experienced a year like no other, are wary of being too optimistic. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

6 hours ago

Debate Rages On Whether Massachusetts Schools Should Require COVID-19 VaccineWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

6 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall On Pfizer Vaccine For KidsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall said parents should be aware of the timing of getting their kids vaccinated for the summer.

6 hours ago

Police Seek Driver In Worcester Hit-And-Run That Injured 11-Year-Old BoySurveillance video captured the collision on Pleasant Street.

6 hours ago

Patriots To Open Season Against Dolphins, Face Tom Brady's Bucs In Week 4CBSN Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 12, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

11 hours ago

Food Magazine Claims Boston Is 3rd-Worst City For BBQ In AmericaSummer is just around the corner, and few foods bring the season to mind like barbecue. But one food magazine claims Boston is not the place to go in search of good BBQ. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For May 12Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Boston Children's Hospital Gets Head Start On Vaccinating Kids 12-To-15WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

11 hours ago