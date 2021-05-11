'Memories Will Be Made Here,' Worcester Celebrates WooSox First Opening DayWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

27 minutes ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For May 11Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

29 minutes ago

Fire Destroys Barn At Historic Scamman Farm In Stratham, New HampshireWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

37 minutes ago

Biden Administration Issues Final Approval For First Major U.S. Wind Farm To Be Built Off Martha's VineyardPresident Joe Biden’s administration announced that it has given final approval for the Vineyard Wind project.

51 minutes ago

Judge Orders Liberty Tax Service In Lynn To Shut Down After Owner Prohibited MasksA judge sided with the city of Lynn and ordered Liberty Tax Service to shut down after the business’s owner told customers and employees they were not allowed to wear masks designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Happy National Eat What You Want DayTuesday is National Eat What You Want Day

3 hours ago

Marchand, Cassidy Speak On Challenge Of Facing Chara In PlayoffsThe Bruins will be facing their former teammate and captain when the playoffs begin against Zdeno Chara and the Washington Capitals.

3 hours ago

Chipotle Offering Higher Wages And Chance To Earn $100,000 To Attract More WorkersChipotle is hiking average hourly pay to $15 an hour.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 11Farm Fire Kills Hundreds Of Chickens; Manchester-By-The-Sea Stabbing; Former Fall River Mayor Trial; 7-Day Forecast

4 hours ago

NASA Wallops Rocket Launch Now Set For Tuesday NightWBZ TV's Zack Green has the viewing forecast for Massachusetts.

4 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For May 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Taylor Hall Is Loving Life With The Boston BruinsThe Bruins saved Taylor Hall from Buffalo, and now he's looking to reward them by making a massive impact in the playoffs.

5 hours ago

Fire At Historic Scamman Farm In Stratham, New Hampshire Reportedly Kills 300 ChickensWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For May 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

I-Team: Kids In Crisis Wait Weeks In Emergency Room Waiting For Mental Health ServicesSome kids are spending days or weeks inside hospital emergency rooms waiting for help. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

14 hours ago

School Bus Driver Accused Of Carrying Loaded Gun On Board Pleads Not GuiltyStudents from King Philip Middle School allegedly found a gun belonging to bus driver David Tripp.

14 hours ago

FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use In Children 12 To 15 Years OldWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

14 hours ago

Chef Fires Warning Shot After Robbery Attempt At Boston Golf CourseThe man who pulled the gun is a chef at the course and has a license to carry. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

14 hours ago

Worcester Businesses Hope WooSox Help Them Bounce Back From COVID PandemicBusiness owners are hoping the construction of Polar Park will help them bounce back from COVID and put them on solid footing for years to come. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

TD Garden Capacity Increases As Bruins Head Into PlayoffsAs the Bruins played their last home game of the regular season, capacity at the TD Garden doubled. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 10, 2021FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15; Jury gets the case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia; Zac Brown Band set to play Fenway Park this summer on August 8th; Latest forecast.

18 hours ago

MBTA Says New Orange & Red Line Cars Will Remain Out Of ServiceAn MBTA official said an investigation into an Orange Line derailment shows all of the new cars were acting abnormally.

18 hours ago