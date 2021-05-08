WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben speaks with Nativity School Interim President Elizabeth Deliberto.
4 Your Community: Nativity School Of Worcester
COVID Vaccine Clinic For High School Students Opens At DoubleTree Hotel In WestboroThe clinic hopes to vaccinate as many as 1,100 teens.
WBZ Update For May 8, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.
COVID Restrictions Lifted In NH, 'Universal Best Practices' Now In PlaceGov. Chris Sununu said the safety protocols include social distancing and wearing a mask.
WBZ Morning Forecast For May 8Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
What To Know Before Booking Your Summer TripTravel agents are suggesting that Americans hold off a little longer on traveling internationally. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
3 UMass Students Kicked Off Campus For Maskless PhotoThree UMass Amherst freshmen were suspended for the semester for not wearing masks at an off-campus event. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Rideshare Customers Frustrated By Driver ShortageIt’s frustrating for passengers hitting a shortage of ride-sharing drivers willing to pick them up. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Norfolk School Bus Driver Accused Of Having Loaded Gun On BusKing Philip Middle School students found a loaded gun on their bus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Weymouth Teen Shot, Suspect Arrested After ManhuntA 17-year-old from Weymouth is recovering after being shot in the chest Friday afternoon, and a 22-year-old Brockton man is in custody. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Nahant Receives $3 Million Donation To Help With Legal Fees Related To Land FightThe town of Nahant just got a big boost in its land fight with Northeastern University.
WBZ Evening News Update For May 7, 2021Norfolk school bus driver arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded gun on the bus; Abuse claims investigated at Wildwood Early Childhood Center in Wilmington; Rob Gronkowski donates $1 million to renovate an Esplanade playground; Weekend forecast.
Hershey Recalls Chocolate Shell Topping Bottles That May Contain AlmondsHershey is recalling some of its bottles of chocolate shell topping over allergy concerns.
WBZ Evening Forecast For May 7Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
After 2nd Bout Of COVID, Haverhill Grandfather Hugs Grandkids Upon His Return From The HospitalWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Jamie Dimon’s Ambitious Plan To Fight Racial InequitiesJP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discusses his ambitious plan to fight racial inequities in Boston and cities across the country. In an interview with WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben, Dimon explains how he will measure success.
School Bus Driver Arrested After Students Find Loaded GunStudents at King Philip Middle School found a loaded gun on their school bus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Kidde Smoke Alarms Recalled; May Fail To Work During FireAbout 226,000 Kidde TruSense smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled because they may not work in case of a fire.
'It's Been Devastating': UMass Amherst Students Suspended For Not Wearing Masks Off-CampusA picture posted on social media and then handed over to the university has three students in serious trouble. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
New Hampshire's COVID Restrictions For Businesses To Expire After Friday NightWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
National Nurses Week: Dawn Marie TealJames Teal met his wife and best friend Dawn Marie in 1978 when she was his ICU nurse at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Rob Gronkowski And His Foundation Donate $1.2 Million To Renovate Boston PlaygroundFormer New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is donating more than a million dollars toward the renovation of a playground in Boston. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
Massachusetts Will No Longer Require Stores To Offer 'Senior Hours' For 60+ ShoppersThe governor's office said stores should consider offering dedicated senior hours, but they will no longer be mandated.