COVID Vaccine Clinic For High School Students Opens At DoubleTree Hotel In WestboroThe clinic hopes to vaccinate as many as 1,100 teens.

1 hour ago

WBZ Update For May 8, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Nativity School Of WorcesterWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben speaks with Nativity School Interim President Elizabeth Deliberto.

3 hours ago

COVID Restrictions Lifted In NH, 'Universal Best Practices' Now In PlaceGov. Chris Sununu said the safety protocols include social distancing and wearing a mask.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For May 8Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

What To Know Before Booking Your Summer TripTravel agents are suggesting that Americans hold off a little longer on traveling internationally. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

13 hours ago

3 UMass Students Kicked Off Campus For Maskless PhotoThree UMass Amherst freshmen were suspended for the semester for not wearing masks at an off-campus event. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

13 hours ago

Rideshare Customers Frustrated By Driver ShortageIt’s frustrating for passengers hitting a shortage of ride-sharing drivers willing to pick them up. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

14 hours ago

Norfolk School Bus Driver Accused Of Having Loaded Gun On BusKing Philip Middle School students found a loaded gun on their bus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

14 hours ago

Weymouth Teen Shot, Suspect Arrested After ManhuntA 17-year-old from Weymouth is recovering after being shot in the chest Friday afternoon, and a 22-year-old Brockton man is in custody. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

14 hours ago

Nahant Receives $3 Million Donation To Help With Legal Fees Related To Land FightThe town of Nahant just got a big boost in its land fight with Northeastern University.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 7, 2021Norfolk school bus driver arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded gun on the bus; Abuse claims investigated at Wildwood Early Childhood Center in Wilmington; Rob Gronkowski donates $1 million to renovate an Esplanade playground; Weekend forecast.

18 hours ago

Hershey Recalls Chocolate Shell Topping Bottles That May Contain AlmondsHershey is recalling some of its bottles of chocolate shell topping over allergy concerns.

18 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 7Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago

After 2nd Bout Of COVID, Haverhill Grandfather Hugs Grandkids Upon His Return From The HospitalWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

18 hours ago

Jamie Dimon’s Ambitious Plan To Fight Racial InequitiesJP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discusses his ambitious plan to fight racial inequities in Boston and cities across the country. In an interview with WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben, Dimon explains how he will measure success.

18 hours ago

School Bus Driver Arrested After Students Find Loaded GunStudents at King Philip Middle School found a loaded gun on their school bus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

18 hours ago

Kidde Smoke Alarms Recalled; May Fail To Work During FireAbout 226,000 Kidde TruSense smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled because they may not work in case of a fire.

19 hours ago

'It's Been Devastating': UMass Amherst Students Suspended For Not Wearing Masks Off-CampusA picture posted on social media and then handed over to the university has three students in serious trouble. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

19 hours ago

New Hampshire's COVID Restrictions For Businesses To Expire After Friday NightWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

19 hours ago

National Nurses Week: Dawn Marie TealJames Teal met his wife and best friend Dawn Marie in 1978 when she was his ICU nurse at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

19 hours ago

Rob Gronkowski And His Foundation Donate $1.2 Million To Renovate Boston PlaygroundFormer New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is donating more than a million dollars toward the renovation of a playground in Boston. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

19 hours ago

Massachusetts Will No Longer Require Stores To Offer 'Senior Hours' For 60+ ShoppersThe governor's office said stores should consider offering dedicated senior hours, but they will no longer be mandated.

19 hours ago