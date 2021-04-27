Encore Casino COVID Vaccination Site Opens TuesdayWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Newton Firefighters Save Racoon Stuck On Light Pole Over Mass PikeWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Full Pink Supermoon Brightens Up Sky OvernightWBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 27Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Pedestrian Injured In Cambridge CrashA pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured on Memorial Drive.

CDC Expected To Make Announcement On Wearing Masks OutsideWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

MBTA Says Ridership Increasing, But Remains Below Half Of Pre-Pandemic LevelOfficials say ridership is still less than half of what it was before early March.

Gov. Baker Pushes New Road Safety Bill With Red Light CamerasGov. Charlie Baker pitched several traffic safety reforms including one that would allow police to pull a driver over solely because you are not wearing a seatbelt. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic Held In Newton After Nationwide PauseThere was a line down the street at a walk-up clinic for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Bon Jovi Concert Coming To Massachusetts, New Hampshire Drive-In Theaters In MayBon Jovi is having its first-ever drive-in concert on May 22.

Bedford, NH Police Investigate Officer's TikTok VideoThe TikTok video created by a uniformed Bedford, NH Police officer was made apparently while on duty using his cruiser. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

'Never Thought I'd Miss Traffic': Sense Of Normalcy Comes With Growing Number Of Cars On The RoadTraffic dropped significantly in 2020, but it is creeping back up in 2021. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Somerville Businesses Hope 'We're Vaccinated!' Signs Help Customers Feel SafeCustomers at restaurants and shops around Somerville are starting to notice businesses posting “We’re Vaccinated” signs in their windows. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Dr. Mallika Marshall Discusses COVID Vaccine HesitancyAccording to a new CBS News poll, 22% say they absolutely will not get a vaccine.

Cape Air Plane Veers Off Runway At Barnstable AirportA Cape Air plane went off the runway during a training flight at Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

Boston's Rising Sea Levels Could Become 'A Chronic Problem'Over the last two decades, sea level rise has become more than a concern for Boston. Now, it's an imminent threat. WBZ-TV's Zack Green reports.

Massachusetts Population Surpasses 7 Million In 2020 CensusMassachusetts will retain all nine of its seats in the U.S. House following the release of new Census Bureau data Monday.

'Lying, Cheating, Stealing': Opening Statements In Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's Trial BeginCorreia is charged with stealing about two-thirds of almost $400,000 he got from seven investors for his app called SnoOwl.

Massachusetts Reports 812 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional DeathsThere were 42,169 total new tests reported.

Boston Students Return To Classrooms After Approved DelayWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Red Light Cameras, Stopping Drivers For Not Wearing Seatbelts Featured In New Mass. Road Safety BillMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced new road safety legislation on Monday. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Nine Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Vaccinations For Students This FallThe nine schools in the Massachusetts State University system are the latest to announce they'll be requiring students to be vaccinated.

