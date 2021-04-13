Revolution Training In Foxboro For Saturday's Season OpenerThe New England Revolution are preparing for their season opener against the Chicago Fire.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Pause In Massachusetts After Rare Blood ClotsDoctors say the pause is a sign the safety system is working. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Junk Workers Rescue Man Pinned Under Car In HopkintonThree workers from a junk removal company jumped into action and lifted a car off a man in Hopkinton. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Car After Somerville Hit & RunState Police have released surveillance photos of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night.

NTSB: Pilot Error Likely Caused Vintage Bomber's Crash That Killed 7 In ConnecticutPilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Grafton Family Displays More Than 17,000 Flags For Massachusetts COVID VictimsA Grafton family has displayed more than 17,000 small American flags, one for each COVID-claimed life in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Saint Joseph's College Fines Students $50 For Not Wearing MasksSaint Joseph’s College in Maine is giving $50 tickets to students who violate the school's face mask requirement.

WBZ Evening News Update For April 13, 2021Officer Billy Evans lies in honor for ceremony at U.S. Capitol; Fire burns down golf course clubhouse in Reading for the second time in a year; RMV extending the vehicle inspection grace period until May 31; Latest forecast.

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 12Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

'Reminder Of Why We Serve': Randolph Police Donate Violin To 8-Year-Old GirlA group of Randolph Police officers teamed up to purchase a violin and a year’s worth of lessons in an effort to help cheer up an 8-year-old girl they met while responding to a call.

Methuen Cancels Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic For 600 PeopleMayor Neil Perry is concerned about how the pause will impact the vaccination process in the city. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

2018 Boston Marathon Champ Des Linden Sets New World Record For 50KLinden broke the previous record for fastest 50K at an incredible time of 2:59:54 in Oregon.

I-Team: Revere Residents Upset Over New Parking Meters, Lack Of OutreachRevere residents say they had no idea the state was planning to charge for parking. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines Paused As Rare Blood Clots Are InvestigatedBlood clots were reported in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

'Year Of Transition': Suit Shops Say Work Wardrobe Will Now Reflect Hybrid ModelFancy suits, shoes and ties normally keep retailers busy year-round, but this was no normal year. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Keller @ Large: Baker, Sununu Targeted By EMILY's ListEMILY's List is gearing up for next year’s elections by targeting Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Mass RMV Extends Grace Period For Replacing Expired March, April Inspection StickersThe Massachusetts RMV has extended the grace period to replace expiring March and April car inspection stickers.

Cyber Criminals Targeting Municipal Computer SystemsThe Haverhill School Department is just the latest local victim of cyber-hackers, and ransomware. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Janey Orders Release Of Boston Police Files On Patrick RoseActing Boston Mayor Kim Janey ordered the release of internal affairs documents related to former officer Patrick Rose. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

'Strangers Helping Strangers': South Boston Parking Accident Leads To Act Of KindnessA little respect and kindness can go a long way, two South Boston men proved after a small parking accident. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans Lies In Honor In US Capitol RotundaPresident Joe Biden offered his sympathies to the Evans family.

Massachusetts Reports 1,401 New COVID Cases, 7 Additional DeathsAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.42%.

What To Know If You Have Received The Johnson & Johnson VaccineThe CDC and FDA called for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because some patients developed rare blood clots. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall shares some advice.

