Sports Final: Talking Revolution Soccer With Brad Feldman & Charlie DaviesRevolution soccer is coming to WBZ and TV38 this season, and Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies will have the call of every game. The duo joins Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to talk about the new partnership and discuss the season ahead.

36 minutes ago

No School In Hamilton-Wenham After Staff Gets Second VaccineWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

50 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,831 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional DeathsAs of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.20%.

9 hours ago

Rally Calls For Asian Studies To Be Added To School Curriculum In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

9 hours ago

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect's Car In String Of Break-InsThe car is shown on Highland Avenue in Newton.

9 hours ago

Dorchester Grandmother Killed By Stray Bullet While Sitting On Porch Identified As Delois BrownWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

9 hours ago

Driver Flips Car Into Lexus Dealership In NorthboroThe crash shut down Route 9 on Sunday night

9 hours ago

WBZ Update For April 11, 2021WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

12 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 11Jacob Wycoff has your latest forecast.

23 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 11, 2021Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

23 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Kim Janey On How She Would Represent All Boston Neighborhoods If Elected For Full TermWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

23 hours ago

Vaccine Passport? Acting Boston Mayor Calls Possibility 'A Slippery Slope'WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

1 day ago

Slain U.S. Capitol Officer William Evans Honored With Vigil In North AdamsResidents of North Adams paid tribute to William Evans, who was killed when a driver rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol.

1 day ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 11Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

17-Year-Old From Nashua, NH Killed In Crash On Everett TurnpikeA 17-year-old from Nashua, New Hampshire died after a car crash on the Everett Turnpike on Saturday, N.H. State Police said.

1 day ago

Newton Police Warn Residents After 5 Home Break-Ins On FridayNewton residents are being advised by police to lock their doors and windows at home, and their cars after five homes were broken into on Friday night.

1 day ago

Massachusetts To Receive Significantly Less Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses Next WeekWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

1 day ago

Massachusetts Reports 2,107 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional DeathsAs of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.30%.

1 day ago

Dorchester Grandmother Killed In Shooting While Sitting On Her Front PorchA grandmother in her mid-70s was shot and killed in Dorchester on Saturday while sitting on her front porch. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

1 day ago

WBZ News Update For April 10, 2021WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

2 days ago

UNH Announces Graduation Attendees Must Show Negative COVID Test, Proof Of VaccinationThe University of New Hampshire is allowing two guests per graduate.

2 days ago