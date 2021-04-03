4 Your Community: Alzheimer's Association Of Massachusetts And New HampshireTheir ultimate goal is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease but until then they provide education, support groups, and resources for families dealing with the disease.

2 hours ago

WBZ Update For April 3, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 3, 2021Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Friends Remember Capitol Police Officer From Mass. Killed In AttackCapitol Police Officer Billy Evans was born and raised in North Adams, Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

Separated By Pandemic, Couple Married 72 Years Has Emotional ReunionJohn and Kay Doyle are back together after nearly a year apart because of the pandemic. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

Man Charged With Setting Wife On Fire Inside Lowell HomeA man charged with intentionally setting his wife on fire in a bathtub at their Massachusetts home was ordered held without bail.

12 hours ago

Opening Day A Win For Red Sox Fans, Fenway BusinessesWhile the Red Sox did not win, fans were happy to return to Fenway Park. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 2Fans were back at Fenway as the Orioles beat the Red Sox 3-0 on Opening Day; 2,160 new COVID cases reported in Mass; No RMV car inspections through the weekend because of an ongoing technology issue; Weekend forecast.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 2Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

16 hours ago

‘Not A Simple Solution’: Controversial Vaccine Passports In DevelopmentSome say the key to international travel and getting back to normal could be a vaccine credential or passport to prove COVID-19 immunity. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

17 hours ago

Revere Holds 1st Mobile Vaccination Clinic At The Northgate Shopping CenterWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the story.

17 hours ago

4 Charged In Unemployment Fraud Scheme Allegedly Run By Inmate From JailAG Maura Healey says a scheme run by a Worcester County Jail inmate stole personal information from other inmates to secure Massachusetts unemployment money.

17 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On Violence At Capitol, Biden's Infrastructure PlanFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses President Biden's infrastructure plan and the death of another Capitol Police officer.

17 hours ago

Hospitality Industry Looking To Fill Open Positions As COVID Restrictions LoosenAs business picks up at restaurants and entertainment venues, the demand for jobs is also on the rise. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

From Brady To Edelman To Gronk: Bill Belichick's Greatest Hits In NFL DraftWe highlighted Bill Belichick's draft misses, so now it's time to give the guy some credit for his hits. Katie Johnston reports.

17 hours ago

'Baseball Is Back': Red Sox Fans, Businesses Around Fenway Park Enjoy Season OpenerWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

17 hours ago

'A Necessary Step': Elementary Schools Prepare For Return To In-Person LearningWith some exceptions, all Massachusetts elementary schools return to in-person learning April 5. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago

One Officer Killed And Another Wounded In Crash Outside US CapitolTwo US Capitol police officers being rammed by a car at a barricade near the building's access point on Friday. One died while another is injured.

17 hours ago

White House Sends Commemorative Easter Eggs To East Boston COVID Vaccine SiteThere won't be a traditional Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago

'I Was Shocked': Congressman Bill Keating On Deadly Capitol Car CrashMassachusetts Congressman Bill Keating spoke with CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben about Friday's deadly incident at the Capitol in which a suspect rammed into a police barrier, killing a Capitol police officer.

19 hours ago

WBZ Update For April 2, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

22 hours ago