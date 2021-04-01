WBZ-TV's Levan Reid Holds On As Storm Hits Fenway Park During Live ReportWBZ TV's Levan Reid literally braved the elements Thursday morning as he was hit with driving rain and strong wind during a live report inside Fenway Park.

1 hour ago

It Happens Here: Diverse Families Come Together To Form Brockton Beer CompanyWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

1 hour ago

Ducks Wander Across Fenway Park Tarp In Rain Hours Before Opening DayWBZ TV's Levan Reid and photographer Jeff Henson found some ducks on the field in the rain at Fenway Park early Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Issue Not Expected To Delay Large Shipment To MassachusettsWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

2 hours ago

Chaim Bloom On Red Sox Opening Day, Roster VersatilityLike just about every baseball fan, Chaim Bloom loves Opening Day. He's full of confidence about the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2021 season, thanks in large part to an extremely versatile roster at the hands of manager Alex Cora.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Bullet Shatters Glass Door At Target In DorchesterA bullet shattered a sliding glass door at the Target store at the South Bay Plaza in Dorchester after a shooting Wednesday night. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

9 hours ago

Boston Man Will Not Face Charges In Hawaii Vacation House DeathPolice in Hawaii have dropped a manslaughter charge against a Boston tourist. A Pittsburgh man is still facing charges.

10 hours ago

Excitement Builds At Fenway Park Ahead Of Opening DayThe Red Sox will open the season with only 4,500 masked fans allowed in Fenway Park. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

10 hours ago

Race To Vaccinate Against COVID Picks Up Speed In MassachusettsMassachusetts will receive 100,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

10 hours ago

Girl Nearly Drowns After Falling Into Pool At New Bedford HomeA three-year-old girl nearly drowned after falling into a pool at a New Bedford home. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 31Three-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after falling into a pool in New Bedford; Man charged for murder in Winchester found not guilty by reason of insanity; 17-year-old arrested on charges connected to a shooting in Dorchester; Red Sox Opening Day forecast.

14 hours ago

Error Ruins 15 Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson VaccineThe shipment to Massachusetts next week will not be affected.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 31, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Boston Area Restaurants Are Filling Up For Easter BrunchWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

14 hours ago

State Reports 427 More Wasted COVID VaccinesHundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses are still being thrown out and wasted in Massachusetts, but not as often as earlier this year.

14 hours ago

3-Year-Old New Bedford Girl Rushed To Hospital After Near DrowningThe girl fell into a swimming pool at her home.

14 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Baker's Popular In Massachusetts, Except With RepublicansJon Keller says one implication of a new poll is that Charlie Baker’s biggest hurdle to re-election if he seeks it could be surviving a Republican primary.

14 hours ago

Boston Duck Tours Optimistic About 2021 SeasonWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt spoke with Boston Duck Tour drivers who are eager to get the season started.

14 hours ago

Department Of Health Says No Connection Between Contaminated Site And Brain Cancer Cluster In HanoverAt least 29 people who lived within 2 miles of the site had brain tumors.

15 hours ago

Jeffrey Yao, Accused In Deadly Stabbing At Winchester Library, Found Not Guilty By Reason Of InsanityThere was no jury in the case; a judge decided the verdict.

15 hours ago

I Took Tylenol; Is My Vaccine Still Effective?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your coronavirus questions

15 hours ago

Systemic Failure Complicated By Pandemic Led To Fall River Teen's Death, Report FindsFourteen-year-old David Almond’s death at the hands of his father and girlfriend was preventable, according to a state report. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

15 hours ago