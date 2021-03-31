Dr. Mallika Marshall says many of the vaccine makers are now testing on children.
Dr. Mallika Marshall Says 'Trust The Science' On Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Data On Children
WBZ News Update For March 31, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.
Boston Duck Tours Set To Begin 27th Season ThursdayBoston Duck Tours will begin operating for the season Thursday, their 27th year in the city.
Fall River Schools And DCF Could Have Done More To Prevent Teen's Death, Report FindsThe state released a scathing report Tuesday night on the horrific death of 14-year-old David Almond.
Former Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins Charged With Fraud, Identity TheftFormer New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins has been indicted on federal charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly withdrawing $230,000 in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits. Katie Johnston reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For March 31Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Defendant Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Winchester Library MurderJeffrey Yao was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Deane Stryker at a Winchester library.
'Great News,' Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Ages 12 To 15WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
'It's A Big Deal,' More Than 100,000 Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Coming To Mass. Next WeekGov. Charlie Baker made the announcement about the single dose vaccine at a news conference Wednesday.
17-Year-Old Charged In Dorchester Shooting That Damaged Postal TruckA 17-year-old has been arrested on charges related to a daytime shooting in Dorchester that left a postal truck with bullet holes on Tuesday.
Sabra Recalls Some Classic Hummus Products For Possible Salmonella ContaminationSabra Dipping Company is recalling some Classic Hummus products distributed in 16 states, including Maine, because they might be contaminated with salmonella. Katie Johnston reports.
No Vehicle Inspections In Massachusetts Wednesday Due To System Outage, RMV SaysThere will not be any vehicle inspections in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
Do COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Infertility? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Ages 12 To 15WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
WBZ News Update For March 31Hynes Vaccinations Ramp Up; Duxbury Football Diversity Training; Fenway Readies For Home Opener; 7-Day Forecast
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Most Massachusetts Residents Approve Of Gov. Charlie Baker's Handling Of Pandemic, Poll ShowsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For March 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Wednesday's Child: 13-Year-Old HenryHenry is an outgoing young man who enjoys being active.
AJ Quetta 'Way Ahead Of Expectations' In Recovery From Spinal Cord InjuryAJ Quetta's father said the Bishop Feehan hockey player is making progress in his recovery.
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In WestfordA bicyclist was struck and killed on Route 40.
Holyoke Soldiers Home Honors 77 Veterans Who Died From COVID-19Staff and family members honored the lives lost to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
CDC Director Tours Mass Vaccination Site In BostonWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.