WBZ News Update For March 31, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

19 minutes ago

Boston Duck Tours Set To Begin 27th Season ThursdayBoston Duck Tours will begin operating for the season Thursday, their 27th year in the city.

22 minutes ago

Fall River Schools And DCF Could Have Done More To Prevent Teen's Death, Report FindsThe state released a scathing report Tuesday night on the horrific death of 14-year-old David Almond.

28 minutes ago

Former Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins Charged With Fraud, Identity TheftFormer New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins has been indicted on federal charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly withdrawing $230,000 in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits. Katie Johnston reports.

28 minutes ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 31Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

37 minutes ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall Says 'Trust The Science' On Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Data On ChildrenDr. Mallika Marshall says many of the vaccine makers are now testing on children.

43 minutes ago

Defendant Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Winchester Library MurderJeffrey Yao was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Deane Stryker at a Winchester library.

46 minutes ago

'Great News,' Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Ages 12 To 15WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

52 minutes ago

'It's A Big Deal,' More Than 100,000 Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Coming To Mass. Next WeekGov. Charlie Baker made the announcement about the single dose vaccine at a news conference Wednesday.

1 hour ago

17-Year-Old Charged In Dorchester Shooting That Damaged Postal TruckA 17-year-old has been arrested on charges related to a daytime shooting in Dorchester that left a postal truck with bullet holes on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Sabra Recalls Some Classic Hummus Products For Possible Salmonella ContaminationSabra Dipping Company is recalling some Classic Hummus products distributed in 16 states, including Maine, because they might be contaminated with salmonella. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

No Vehicle Inspections In Massachusetts Wednesday Due To System Outage, RMV SaysThere will not be any vehicle inspections in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Infertility? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

3 hours ago

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Ages 12 To 15WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 31Hynes Vaccinations Ramp Up; Duxbury Football Diversity Training; Fenway Readies For Home Opener; 7-Day Forecast

4 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Most Massachusetts Residents Approve Of Gov. Charlie Baker's Handling Of Pandemic, Poll ShowsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 31Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 13-Year-Old HenryHenry is an outgoing young man who enjoys being active.

8 hours ago

AJ Quetta 'Way Ahead Of Expectations' In Recovery From Spinal Cord InjuryAJ Quetta's father said the Bishop Feehan hockey player is making progress in his recovery.

13 hours ago

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In WestfordA bicyclist was struck and killed on Route 40.

13 hours ago

Holyoke Soldiers Home Honors 77 Veterans Who Died From COVID-19Staff and family members honored the lives lost to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

14 hours ago

CDC Director Tours Mass Vaccination Site In BostonWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

14 hours ago