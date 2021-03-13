4 Your Community: Big Sister BostonWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes talks with Big Sister Boston President and CEO Deb Ray about a meaningful fundraiser raffle underway right now.

4 hours ago

Quincy Home Destroyed By FireQuincy firefighters responded to Springfield Street before 6 a.m. Saturday.

7 hours ago

WBZ Update For March 13, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

8 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 13Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

400 National Guard Troops Heading To Washington D.C.Approximately 400 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will be deployed to Washington D.C. to assist with security.

17 hours ago

Boston Restaurants Eagerly Await Outdoor DiningRestaurant owners tell WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

17 hours ago

Brush Fire In Middleton Started By Brush FireInvestigators in Middleton said a wind-driven brush fire was started by a campfire.

17 hours ago

Boston Police Investigate Vandalism At ChurchesPolice are searching for the person who vandalized churches in Dorchester and South Boston.

18 hours ago

Moped Operator Seriously Injured In Jamaica Plain CrashPolice are investigating a serious crash involving a minivan and a moped in Jamaica Plain.

18 hours ago

Mansfield Kicks Off 'Surreal' Spring Football Season With 49-7 Win Over FranklinThe sights and sounds of high school football are back in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

18 hours ago

Western Mass. Residents Feel Abandoned By New Vaccine Sign UpThe new system only signs people up for appointments at seven mass vaccination sites, the furthest west of which is in Springfield. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

18 hours ago

Bruins Visit Patients At Spaulding Rehab Using New RobotA new robot "Spauldy" is helping Bruins visit kids in hospitals during the pandemic.

20 hours ago

Xaverian Football Coach On Importance Of Returning To FieldXaverian Brothers High School football coach Al Fornaro on the importance of football, community.

20 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12Outdoor dining will begin on March 22 in the city of Boston; Nearly 600 teachers receive first COVID vaccine doses in Revere; Patriots will re-sign quarterback Cam Newton to a 1-year deal; Weekend forecast.

22 hours ago

Warren, McGovern Support Nurses Striking At St. Vincent HospitalNurses striking at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester got some high-powered support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jim McGovern.

22 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 12Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

22 hours ago

'I Can Spread Joy': 9-Year-Old Ukulele Player Performs At Wang TheatreAt nine-years-old, Louis Phipps has written more than two dozen original songs. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

22 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On COVID Vaccine Hesitancy, Women In The WorkforceFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan and WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy and the impact the pandemic has had on women in the workplace.

23 hours ago

Nearly 400 Teachers In Brockton Received First COVID Vaccine Doses FridayThe teachers got the shots a year to the day of when the schools originally shut down.

23 hours ago

NH Eases Some COVID Restrictions For Travelers, Restaurants And BarsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

23 hours ago

'Ghost Bike' In Honor Of Cyclist Killed In Cambridge Burned In FireA “ghost bike” in honor of a bicyclist killed in Cambridge was set on fire Thursday night and police are trying to find out who’s responsible.

23 hours ago

Dieryk Garcia Of Haverhill Charged With Murder After Fight Ends In DeathA fight in Haverhill has ended with a murder charge. Dieryk Garcia, 35, of Haverhill, will be arraigned in district court Friday.

23 hours ago