WBZ Evening News Update For March 10Mass. COVID vaccination appointments will now go through a preregistration process; Teachers will be eligible to sign up for vaccines on specific dates; Two men help rescue Malden man who fell through the ice in Stoneham; Latest forecast.

34 minutes ago

North Atlantic Whale And Calf Spotted Off Martha's VineyardThis is only the second sighting of mom and baby in northern waters.

40 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 10Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

49 minutes ago

Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Bipartisan Group Of Senators Files 'Sunshine Protection Act'Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is among a bipartisan group of senators that is reintroducing a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country.

1 hour ago

North End Restaurant Owners Optimistic After Difficult YearIt's been a difficult year weathering the pandemic for North End restaurant owners. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Company Says State Will Always Have N-95 MasksThe Shawmut Corporation has switched direction and will begin producing 10,000 N-95 masks per day.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Superintendents Prepare For April Return To SchoolWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

2 hours ago

Lombardo's In Randolph To Host Jury TrialsInstead of hosting proms, weddings and meetings, Lombardo’s in Randolph will soon host jury trials.

2 hours ago

HealthWatch: Pollen And Coronavirus, Impact Of In-Home TestingWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall shares information from studies that show pollen could bring on more coronavirus infections and frequent in-home testing could save thousands of lives.

2 hours ago

After A Year Of COVID, Virtual Life Is Here To StayWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

2 hours ago

New Preregistration System To Make Mass Vaccination Signup Easier Starts FridayWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

2 hours ago

Man Pulled From Stoneham Pond After Falling Through IceA dog alerted his owner to the man's distress.

2 hours ago

Historic Fire Truck Returned To BrocktonThe squad truck was used to battle a deadly fire at Strand Theatre in 1941.

4 hours ago

COVID Vaccinations At 7 Boston Churches Start WednesdayCBSN Boston's Anna Meiler reports.

4 hours ago

Date Set For Massachusetts Students' Return To ClassroomCBSN Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.

4 hours ago

When Will The State Of Emergency End In Massachusetts? Baker Sees 'Two Big Question Marks'Gov. Baker says vaccine supply and the variants are key to determining when the state of emergency can be lifted.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 10New preregistration system for vaccine appointments; Teachers-only vaccine dates; Warm Thursday forecast.

7 hours ago

Julian Edelman Offers Some Perspective To Meyers Leonard After Heat Forward Uses Anti-Semitic SlurAfter DeSean Jackson made some anti-Semitic posts to his social media accounts, Julian Edelman offered to help educate the wide receiver instead of bash him. He's taking the same approach with Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, who used an anti-Semitic slur during a video game livestream on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Sudders Explains How New Preregistration System For Vaccine Appointments WorksSecretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders explained how the state's new preregistration service will work for vaccine appointments in Massachusetts.

7 hours ago

4 Days To Be Teachers Only At Massachusetts Mass Vaccination SitesLt. Governor Karyn Polito announced Wednesday that Massachusetts is designating four days at its mass COVID vaccination sites for educators only.

7 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker Gets Emotional Remembering First Anniversary Of Coronavirus Emergency OrderGov. Charlie Baker fought off tears Wednesday on the first anniversary of his emergency order at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Massachusetts.

8 hours ago

Second Dose Wait – How Long Is Too Long? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Vaccine QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

8 hours ago

Massachusetts Launching COVID Vaccine Preregistration System, Designates Days For Teachers OnlyMassachusetts is launching a form it hopes will make it easier to sign up for the COVID vaccine.

8 hours ago