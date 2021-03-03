WBZ Evening Forecast For March 3, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Mass. Plumbers On Mission To Restore Water To Homes In TexasFour plumbers from Massachusetts are flying to Texas to help repair homes damaged by the winter storm. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

3 hours ago

Shaw 54th Regiment Black Soldiers Memorial Back In Boston After $3 Million RestorationWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

3 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Stimulus Is 'Art Of The Deal In Action'WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

3 hours ago

MBTA Workers Say They Should Be VaccinatedThe MBTA has a vaccination clinic ready to go for when workers are eligible to be vaccinated.

3 hours ago

High School Teams Adjust To New COVID RestrictionsWBZ-TV's Steve Burton spoke with players and coaches on the Newton North High School football team about the changes.

3 hours ago

Zdeno Chara Returns To Boston For First Time With CapitalsZdeno Chara said Boston fans will always hold a special place in his heart.

4 hours ago

How Long To Wait Between Vaccine, Mammogram? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

4 hours ago

Construction Worker Killed, One Hurt In Stairwell Collapse At Cambridge Parking GarageWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

4 hours ago

As More Become Eligible For COVID Vaccine, Doses Are Still LimitedWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

4 hours ago

Mass. Teachers Eligible For COVID Vaccine March 11Educators, child care workers and school staff can sign up for COVID vaccine appointments starting Thursday, March 11. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

4 hours ago

'A Joyful Day For Educators,' Mass. Teachers Union President Says Of Vaccine EligibilityWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 3Construction worker killed in Cambridge; Teachers to get COVID vaccines; Boston virtual Marathon

9 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 3Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Shaw 54th Regiment Black Soldiers Memorial Back In Boston After $3 Million RestorationWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

9 hours ago

Construction Worker Killed, Another Seriously Hurt In Stairwell Collapse At Cambridge Parking GarageWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

9 hours ago

Massachusetts Teachers, School Staff Can Sign Up For COVID Vaccinations Starting March 11WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

9 hours ago

NH Won't Move Teachers Up In Vaccination Plan Despite President Biden DirectiveNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state will not move teachers up in its COVID vaccination plan, but remains “on track” to get shots for educators by the end of the month. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Once Vaccinated, OK To Take A Vacation? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

10 hours ago

Old Sturbridge Village Gets $5 Million Dollar Gift; 'Will Ensure Living History Continues'A living history museum in Central Massachusetts has received a $5 million bequest. Old Sturbridge Village said it's the largest gift in the museum's history. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Insane Story Of Terry Bradshaw Taking Fake Name 'Tom Brady' In 1983 ResurfacesTerry Bradshaw, back in his playing days for the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to undergo elbow surgery in March of 1983, but he didn't want to draw attention to himself. So, upon checking in to the hospital, the four-time Super Bowl champion assumed a pseudonym. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

1 Construction Worker Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Stairwell Collapse At Cambridge Parking GarageCBSN Boston's Anna Meiler reports.

10 hours ago

No Plans To Change Mask Mandate In Massachusetts, Baker SaysGovernor Charlie Baker was asked about the mandate a day after Texas lifted it's order.

11 hours ago

Nick Francona Calls Out Terry Francona For Covering Up Mickey Callaway's Alleged Predatory BehaviorPrompted by a new story in The Athletic detailing further allegations of former pitching coach Mickey Callaway's predatory behavior toward women, Nick Francona posted a statement about his father, Terry Francona. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago