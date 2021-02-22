Newton South Holds First Football Practice As Shortened Season BeginsWBZ-TV's Steve Burton spoke with some Newton South High School football players who were practicing in the snow.

14 minutes ago

Massachusetts Gas Prices Spiking After Damaging Winter WeatherRefinery outages were reported in Texas after the extreme weather there.

24 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 22Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

28 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,150 New COVID CasesThere were also 26 more deaths reported Monday.

47 minutes ago

Remembering The Lives Lost To COVID In MassachusettsMore than 15,000 people in Massachusetts have lost their lives to COVID-19. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

51 minutes ago

Eat Or Drink Before Appointment? What To Know Before Getting COVID-19 VaccineDr, Mallika Marshall shares some advice about what you should and should not do before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

54 minutes ago

Mass Vaccination Site Opens At Natick MallLooking for a COVID vaccine appointment is turning into a full-time job for many. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

58 minutes ago

Crews Recover Body Of Missing Swimmer In Wareham PondDive teams were able to recover the body of a man who was willingly swimming in the pond.

1 hour ago

New Wave Of Mass. Students Return To In-Person Learning Following February VacationBrockton will welcome back 700 high-needs students for in person learning in a hybrid model, with plans to bring even more students back next week. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

1 hour ago

Details Emerge On Johnny Damon's DUI ArrestNew details have been released regarding Johnny Damon's drunk driving arrest in Florida last week, with his wife also being arrested for battery on an officer.

5 hours ago

Boston Calling Cancels 2021 Music FestivalWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Update For February 22, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

5 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 22Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Search For Man In Frozen Wareham Pond Now A Recovery MissionWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opens At Natick MallWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

Cam Newton Heckled By High School Football PlayerCam Newton and a high school football player got into a little bit of a sideline spat during a youth tournament in South Carolina.

6 hours ago

State Police Identify Man Killed In Uxbridge CrashPolice said the car went airborne after hitting the guard rail.

6 hours ago

Prison Reform Activist Discusses Changes For A More Successful ReintegrationPrison reform activist Conan Harris spoke with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben.

7 hours ago

Middleboro Horse Becomes Viral TikTok Star Thanks To Morning Donut RoutineZoey got sick last spring and now has to take 75 pills a day, so her owner started putting them into jelly donuts.

8 hours ago

Sports Final: Matt Barnes Thinks Red Sox Will Surprise A Lot Of People In 2021The Red Sox are embracing their underdog mentality in 2021, eager to prove all their doubters wrong. Dan Roche caught up with reliver Matt Barnes for a 1-on-1 interview for WBZ-TV's Sports Final, with the potential closer really high on the 2021 squad.

8 hours ago

Boston-Based Fishing Company Catches Rare Albino LobsterFishermen with James Hook And Company caught a rare albino lobster off Maine.

9 hours ago

David Pastrnak Disappointed To Miss Out On 'Barbie Girl' Dance PartyDavid Pastrnak had a hat trick in Lake Tahoe, but he was sad that he had to cut short his "Barbie Girl" dance party to talk to the media.

9 hours ago

Natick Mall COVID Vaccine Site Opens By Appointment OnlyWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

9 hours ago