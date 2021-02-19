Cedric Maxwell joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss his experiences with racism in Boston and around the country -- both in the present and during his playing days with the Celtics.
Black History Month: Cedric Maxwell Discusses Racism In Boston, Around The Country
