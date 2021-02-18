WBZ News Update For February 18Paul Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

21 minutes ago

Chris Sale Confident He'll Be Back Stronger Than Ever After Tommy John SurgeryRed Sox lefty Chris Sale discussed his road to recovery on the first day of Red Sox Spring Training workouts.

25 minutes ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 18Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

31 minutes ago

Plympton Police To Contact People Whose Amazon Packages Found In WoodsPeople who are missing packages are asked to contact Amazon, not police.

33 minutes ago

WBZ-TV's David Wade Documents Long Wait To Get Vaccine Appointments For ParentsIt took him about an hour to get an appointment for his mother, but he still needs another for his father.

42 minutes ago

Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Website Crashes Thursday Morning As Million More Residents Become EligibleWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

53 minutes ago

Gov. Baker: Mass. National Guard May Help Transport COVID Vaccines Delayed By WeatherBaker said he may call the Massachusetts National Guard to help transport coronavirus vaccines that are being delayed by winter weather. Severe weather across the country is expected to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Appointment Website Is Running Again After Crashing Thursday MorningAppointments at mass vaccination sites are now available after the state’s vaccine website crashed Thursday morning. This came as just about 1 million more Massachusetts residents became eligible to book an appointment for their shot.

2 hours ago

Tom Brady Fires Back At His Doubters On Social MediaIf you've ever said something bad about Tom Brady, chances are he's filed it away to use for motivation further down the road. Maybe he'll even use it during one of his victory laps. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Red Sox Spring Training: Putting 2020 Behind, Getting To Know The New FacesDan Roche looks ahead to Red Sox Spring Training, including a look at all the new faces on the Boston roster.

3 hours ago

Right Whale Ice Sculpture On Display Outside New England AquariumThere's a new ice sculpture of a right whale and her calf outside the New England Aquarium.

3 hours ago

Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Website Crashes As 65+ Become Eligible To Make AppointmentsWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 18Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Perseverance Rover With MIT Technology On Board Will Attempt To Land On MarsWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 18State vaccine website crashes; Local clinics shut out; Teachers want vaccine

5 hours ago

It Happens Here: Gore Place Is Waltham's Hidden GemWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 18Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

WBZ Early Morning Forecast For February 18Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Undelivered, Damaged Amazon Boxes Discovered In Plympton WoodsPlympton Police are working with Amazon to figure out how undelivered boxes were left in woods in town on Wednesday. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

NH Driver Suffers Minor Injuries After Ice Smashes Through WindshieldAccording to the driver, snow and ice flew off the gray SUV in front of him, smashing his windshield.

14 hours ago

Man Wanted In Killing Of New Hampshire Man Arrested In FraminghamTimothy Johnson, 38, was arrested in Framingham.

15 hours ago

Teachers Feel Slighted By Massachusetts Vaccination PlanTeachers feel they are being slighted in the vaccination process, especially as schools are encouraged to reopen for in person learning five days a week. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

15 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Appointments Opening To Residents 65+More Massachusetts residents are now eligible receive the COVID vaccine. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

15 hours ago