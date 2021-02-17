WBZ Evening Forecast For February 17, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

33 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For February 17Firefighters battle flames at Grafton home on Spring Hill Drive; Plympton Police investigating Amazon packages ended up in the woods; Two puppies at shelter are in need of donations for lifesaving surgeries; Snow in forecast.

42 minutes ago

Study: People With Severe COVID Conditions Can Develop Growths In The Back Of Their EyeWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

44 minutes ago

Massachusetts Healthcare Workers Receive Random Act Of Kindness"We're looking to recharge the batteries of healthcare workers during their shifts."

1 hour ago

Unifying America: Medford Students Express Themselves In ‘Unity’ PoemsMedford students are sharing their vision for the future in the school district's first poetry contest. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

1 hour ago

Unifying America: Arlington Native’s Diverse Library Project Reaches All 50 StatesWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 hours ago

Boston Barber Recovering From Open-Heart Surgery After Freak AccidentSpeaking from his hospital bed, Boston barber Steve Silva says he grateful to be alive after a freak accident. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Remembering Conservative Radio Host Rush LimbaughRush Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

2 hours ago

Coalition Calls On Governor Baker To Provide More Vaccine Doses To Hard-Hit CommunitiesWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

2 hours ago

COVID Vaccinations Opening To Mass. Residents 65 And OlderWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Will Stop Sending First Vaccine Doses To Most Towns And CitiesTowns that have set up their own distribution sites are frustrated by the state's new vaccine plan. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

2 hours ago

Dozens Of Undelivered, Damaged Amazon Boxes Discovered In Plympton WoodsPlympton Police are working with Amazon to figure out how dozens of undelivered boxes were left in woods in town on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Boston Barber Recovering From Open-Heart Surgerty After Freak AccidentBoston barber Steve Silva accidentally stabbed himself with his shears while cutting someone's hair.

4 hours ago

Medical Release Approved For Former Whitey Bulger FBI Handler John ConnolloyJohn Connolly has been approved for medical release from a Florida prison.

5 hours ago

Baker On Proving Comorbidities For Vaccine Eligibility: 'It Is Based On An Honors System'"I think the overwhelming majority of folks try to be honest about this stuff,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference on Wednesday after the state announced that those with two or more eligible medical conditions can make a COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Gov. Baker: New Appointments 65 And Older Residents Will Become Available At 8 A.M. ThursdayAfter it was announced people 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions will be eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Wednesday, Gov. Baker warned that "it will take us at least a month for people in these new groups to be able to book their first vaccine appointment."

7 hours ago

Massachusetts Launches Vaccine Education And Outreach Program For 20 High-Risk CommunitiesMassachusetts has launched an initiate to get vaccines to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

7 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall: 'Not Surprised' Massachusetts Added Asthma To COVID Vaccine Eligibility ListWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall spoke about the state's decision to make those with moderate-to-severe asthma eligible for coronavirus vaccines under Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan.

7 hours ago

COVID Vaccinations Opening To Mass. Residents 65 And OlderPeople 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions will be among 1 million Massachusetts residents eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Thursday, the state announced. CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts has the latest.

8 hours ago

Ex-FBI Agent John Connolly Asking For Medical ReleaseThe ex-FBI agent who worked with Whitey Bulger is seeking release from prison.

11 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 17Snow On The Way; COVID Variant In MA; Vaccination Outreach Program; Ash Wednesday Changes

11 hours ago

Ash Wednesday Rituals To Change This Year With New COVID ProtocolsWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

12 hours ago

Belmont Family Turns Basement Into Tropical Paradise For February VacationUnable to travel due to COVID, a Belmont family decided to get creative.

13 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 17Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago