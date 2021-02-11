Brockton Public Schools Plan To Resume Some In-Person Learning In Late FebruaryBrockton Schools Superintendent Mike Thomas speaks about the challenges that still lie ahead for re-opening schools.

2 hours ago

The Arc Of Massachusetts Is Celebrating 67 Years Of Service With A Fundraiser On ThursdayThe Arc works with organizations to provide services to residents with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and more. The Arc of Massachusetts' Executive Director Leo Sarkissian says their work would not be possible without fundraisers like this.

2 hours ago

Mass. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel Talks Improving Vaccine RolloutCBSN Boston's Breana Pitts spoke with Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel about making improvements to the vaccine rollout process and how the state is trying to avoid having unused doses.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 11Lines For Extra Vaccine Doses; Companions Of Seniors Eligible For Vaccine; Gas Station Shooting; Weekend Weather

3 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Exit Numbers Will Change On Route 128 and Interstate 95 This MonthWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

4 hours ago

US Attorney For Massachusetts Andrew Lelling To ResignWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

5 hours ago

Boston College Says Students Who Don't Follow COVID Protocols May Be Kicked Off CampusWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

5 hours ago

It Happens Here: Grafton's Link To The Start Of Valentines In AmericaWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

CDC: Double-Masking Could Better Protect People From COVID-19The CDC found that, if done properly, double-masking could reduce exposure to infectious particles by 95%.

13 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Why The National Anthem Is A Political FootballWBZ-TV's Jon Keller says the anthem can be a showcase for unity or underscore divisions.

13 hours ago

Extra COVID Vaccine Doses Distributed To People Without Appointment In DanversA crowd of people waited in the cold outside the Danvers mass vaccination site after word spread about extra vaccines that would be tossed out if they were not used. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

13 hours ago

Ministers, Officers Call On Walsh To Reinstate New Police CommissionerThere were powerful charges of racism from ministers and minority officers in Boston who gathered to support Dennis White. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

13 hours ago

Teachers 'Anxious' About February Vacation; Students, Staff Asked To Limit TravelWith February school vacations approaching, many families weary of COVID restrictions are planning time away from the confines of their homes. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

14 hours ago

Baker Said He 'Will Certainly Look' At Letter Asking Him To Make Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Vaccine PriorityIn Massachusetts, more than 30,000 grandparents have primary responsibility for raising their grandchildren.

14 hours ago

MIT Grad Student 'Person Of Interest' In Connecticut HomicidePolice are searching for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan as a person of interest in a Saturday night shooting.

14 hours ago

Boxboro Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze At Condo ComplexFirefighters battled a massive fire at a condo complex in Boxboro. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For February 10, 2021State will allow leftover vaccine doses to be given; US Attorney Andrew Lelling is stepping down at the end of the month; MassDOT says exit numbers will begin to change on I-95 and Route 128; Latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl With Boat ParadeTom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade.

18 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 10, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago

Remains Of At Least 6 Pirates Found At Whydah Shipwreck Site Off Cape CodThe skeletal remains of at least six pirates were discovered at the site of a shipwreck that happened off Wellfleet in 1717.

18 hours ago

National Guard Deployed To 3 Massachusetts Vaccination SitesThe Massachusetts National Guard is helping administer vaccines at three sites.

18 hours ago