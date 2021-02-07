WBZ Evening Forecast For February 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Web Extra: Hospice Worker Says Trip To Super Bowl A 'Dream' After Many 'Dark And Long' DaysCathy Bean works in hospice in South Portland, Maine. She told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall going to the Super Bowl on the Patriots jet has been a "dream" after so many dark and long days during the pandemic.

Web Extra: Health Care Hero's First-Ever Flight Is On Patriots Plane To Super BowlDionne Hamilton works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center. She had never been on a plane until Sunday when she got to fly to the Super Bowl with 75 others on the Patriots team jet. She was very nervous.

Web Extra: Robert Kraft Wishes He Could Have Brought More Health Care Heroes To Super BowlNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall in Florida Sunday he wanted to bring even more health care heroes to the Super Bowl than the 76 who flew on the Patriots plane.

Web Extra: Dr. Mallika Marshall Flies To Tampa With Health Care Heroes On Patriots PlaneWBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall and photographer Chris Gobeille were on the Patriots plane Sunday with the health care heroes who went to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

WBZ News Update For February 7, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

Inside The Plane: Healthcare Workers Settle In Before Take OffDr. Mallika Marshall is inside the Patriots team plane before it heads to Florida.

Healthcare Workers Arrive At Logan Airport To Take Patriots Plane To Super BowlGov. Charlie Baker was there to greet the healthcare workers.

Patriots Plane Ready For Heathcare Workers Headed To Super BowlWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Healthcare Worker Headed To Super Bowl Shares Vaccine ExperienceDr. Mallika Marshall reports.

WBZ Morning Weather For February 7Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

Healthcare Workers Gather At Gillette Stadium Before Boarding Plane To Super BowlDr. Mallika Marshall is traveling with frontline healthcare workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa.

9 People Forced Out Of Revere Home After Second Floor FireA fire broke out at a home in Revere, but no one was hurt.

Bruins Make Their Super Bowl PicksSeveral members of the Boston Bruins weighed in on who they think will win the Super Bowl.

WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

'One-Stop Shop': Arlington Woman Creates Website To Help People Sign Up For COVID VaccinationsOlivia Adams created her own website to help people register quick and easy. It’s called www.macovidvaccines.com. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

'It Means So Much': New England Healthcare Workers Elated To Attend Super Bowl Via Patriots Team PlaneThe Patriots organization is taking 76 vaccinated healthcare workers from New England to Super Bowl LV in Tampa via their team plane. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

WBZ News Update For February 6Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 6Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Massachusetts Reports 3,378 New COVID Cases, 59 Additional DeathsAs of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.11%.

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 6Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

Jennifer Lawrence Injured While On Movie Set In BrocktonA piece of glass hit Jennifer Lawrence's eye early Friday.

First Conservation Memorial Forest In Massachusetts To Open In The BerkshiresIf someone chooses to be cremated, their ashes can be spread at a private tree within the forest.

WBZ News Update For February 6, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

