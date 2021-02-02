WBZ-TV Photojournalist Chris Gobielle reports.
The Value Of A Snow Day: Sledding Provides Needed Sense Of Normalcy For Kids
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News EveningCategories: News, General, Local News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 2Three people were pulled from the wreckage of a plane crash in Leicester; Barnstable police pull an unconscious woman from a house on fire in Centerville; Brockton teen charged for stealing car and leading officers on a chase; Latest weather forecast.
'Tiptoe Reach': Tall Parking Meters Causing Issues In WatertownWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For February 2Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Keller @ Large: Democrats Settle On New Political StrategyThe Democrats’ policy on a new coronavirus relief bill is also a clear sign of their political strategy. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
The Value Of A Snow Day: Sledding Provides Needed Sense Of Normalcy For KidsWBZ-TV Photojournalist Chris Gobielle reports.
3 Passengers, Pilot Pulled From Plane After Crash In LeicesterSeveral people were injured after a plane crash in Leicester.
Patriots Plane To Take 76 Vaccinated New England Health Care Workers To Super Bowl LVThe Kraft family is once again putting the Patriots team plane to good use amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Plane Crashes In Field In LeicesterThree people were pulled from the wreckage of a plane crash in Leicester.
Survey: Mass. High School Students Worried About Education During PandemicNearly 50 percent of 11th and 12th graders learning remotely said they need more help to prepare for life after high school.
Officers Rush Into Burning Centerville Home To Rescue Unconscious WomanBarnstable police officers pulled an unconscious woman from a burning home after a newspaper delivery driver noticed flames early Tuesday morning.
COVID Pandemic One Year Later: Why Some People Get Sick And Others Don'tDr. Mallika Marshall explain who is at a higher risk of getting seriously ill.
Milford Woman Pleads For Hit-And-Run Driver To Come ForwardA Milford woman is pleading for a hit and run driver to come forward after they hit her and drove off in December. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
Second-Grader Sees Smoke, Notifies Mother Of Millbury FireA Good Samaritan is being thanked for getting everyone out of the building safely.
Peace Flags Removed From Halifax Classroom After ComplaintsPeace flags were recently removed from Halifax Elementary School classrooms. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Massachusetts Reports 1,963 New COVID CasesThere were also 45 more deaths reported.
Reggie Lewis Center Opens As COVID Vaccination SiteThe Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury is now open for people to get the COVID vaccine. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Lowell Shovels Out From 2 Feet Of Snow On TuesdayMany Lowell residents spent hours shoveling after Monday's nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
High Tides Bring Flooding To MarshfieldThe town of Marshfield is keeping an eye on the ocean after Monday's nor'easter brought wind, rain, and high tides. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
WBZ News Update For February 2, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.
16-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Car, Crashing In FreetownState Police used stop sticks and the car crashed into a guard rail.
Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Get Back On Schedule After Snow StormWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For February 2Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Marshfield Braces For Afternoon High Tide After Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
‘Like Pushing Cement Around,’ Wilmington Buried In 20 Inches Of Snow From StormWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.