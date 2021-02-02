Worcester has seen more than 52 inches of snow this season. WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
Worcester Cleans Up Nearly Record-Breaking Snowfall
Program: WBZ News Mid-day
Latest Videos
WBZ News Update For February 2, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.
16-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Car, Crashing In FreetownState Police used stop sticks and the car crashed into a guard rail.
Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Get Back On Schedule After Snow StormWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For February 2Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Marshfield Braces For Afternoon High Tide After Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
‘Like Pushing Cement Around,’ Wilmington Buried In 20 Inches Of Snow From StormWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Driver Escapes Partially Submerged Pickup Truck After Crashing Into Icy Halifax BrookA driver was able to safely escape after a crash left his pickup truck partially submerged in an icy Halifax brook.
Even Without Tom Brady, Boston Ranked 3rd On List Of 'Best Cities For Football Fans'It was a tough year for the New England Patriots, but Boston is still one of the top places to be if you're a football lover, according to a new ranking. Katie Johnston reports.
'A Lot Of Work To Do': MassDOT Expects Storm Cleanup To Take Most Of The DayMassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver joins CBSN Boston to discuss storm cleanup.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For February 2Snow Buries Parts Of MA; Day 2 Of Phase 2 Vaccination; MBTA Snow Schedule; Air Travel Delays
All Worcester Roads Passable Despite 14 Inches Of SnowWorcester Mayor Joseph Petty talks to WBZ This Morning about cleanup from the nor'easter.
Georgetown Fire Chief Asks Drivers To Stay Off Roads So Crews Can Clear SnowGeorgetown Fire Chief Fred Mitchell joins WBZ-TV This Morning.
Thousands In New England Without Power Following Nor'easterReid Lamberty of Eversource discusses impacts of the storm on power in the area.
High Tides Bring Repeated Flooding To MarshfieldWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For February 2Zack Green and Jacob Wycoff have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Lawrence Residents, DPW Prepared For Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Snow Emergency Declared In Boston As Nor'easter HitsBoston Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents to stay off the roads. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Nor'easter Hits Worcester, Making Travel DangerousSnow and wind made roads dangerous in Central Mass. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Jefferson, NH Town HallFirefighters were battling a fire at town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire.