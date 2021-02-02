WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Wilmington Buried In 20 Inches Of Snow From Storm
High Tides Bring Repeated Flooding To MarshfieldWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Wilmington Buried In 20 Inches Of Snow From StormWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Get Back On Schedule After Snow StormWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For February 2Zack Green and Jacob Wycoff have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Lawrence Residents, DPW Prepared For Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Snow Emergency Declared In Boston As Nor'easter HitsBoston Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents to stay off the roads. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Nor'easter Hits Worcester, Making Travel DangerousSnow and wind made roads dangerous in Central Mass. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Jefferson, NH Town HallFirefighters were battling a fire at town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire.
'We Are Ready For It': Lawrence Crews Prepared For Long Duration StormWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Nor'easter Hits Boston, Drivers Urged To Stay Off RoadsMayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency in the city. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
'It's Horrible': Snow, Wind Make For Difficult Travel In WorcesterCrews were working to clear roads in Worcester as the nor'easter hit. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 1Nor’easter hits Massachusetts; Fenway Park opens as a mass vaccination site; Dennis White was sworn in as the new Boston Police commissioner; Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announces his retirement.
Massachusetts Reports 2,270 New COVID CasesThere were also 30 more deaths reported Monday.
Dustin Pedroia Announces RetirementSecond baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships with the Red Sox, has announced his retirement.
Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains COVID-19 VariantsDr. Mallika Marshall explains what can be done to stop the U.K., South African and Brazilian variants.
One Year Later: The COVID Pandemic In MassachusettsDr. Mallika Marshall explains who has been impacted most by the pandemic in the last year.
Crews Work To Keep Roads Clear Of Snow In WorcesterWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Eversource Prepared For Icy, Windy Conditions As Nor'easter Moves Across Mass.WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Lawrence.
Damaging Tides A Concern As Nor'easter Brings Rain, Snow, Wind Across South ShoreFor those along the coast, the high tide early Tuesday morning is a major concern. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Road Conditions On Mass. Pike Deteriorate As Snow Increases In NatickThe amount of cars on the road decreased as the amount of snow increased Monday evening. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Plow Truck Drivers Prepare For Long Night Ahead In BridgewaterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 1Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Hundreds Receive COVID Vaccine At Fenway Before Nor'easter HitsThe mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park officially opened on Monday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.