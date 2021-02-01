Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency in the city. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Nor'easter Hits Boston, Drivers Urged To Stay Off Roads
'We Are Ready For It': Lawrence Crews Prepared For Long Duration StormWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
'It's Horrible': Snow, Wind Make For Difficult Travel In WorcesterCrews were working to clear roads in Worcester as the nor'easter hit. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 1Nor’easter hits Massachusetts; Fenway Park opens as a mass vaccination site; Dennis White was sworn in as the new Boston Police commissioner; Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announces his retirement.
Massachusetts Reports 2,270 New COVID CasesThere were also 30 more deaths reported Monday.
Dustin Pedroia Announces RetirementSecond baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships with the Red Sox, has announced his retirement.
Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains COVID-19 VariantsDr. Mallika Marshall explains what can be done to stop the U.K., South African and Brazilian variants.
One Year Later: The COVID Pandemic In MassachusettsDr. Mallika Marshall explains who has been impacted most by the pandemic in the last year.
Crews Work To Keep Roads Clear Of Snow In WorcesterWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Eversource Prepared For Icy, Windy Conditions As Nor'easter Moves Across Mass.WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Lawrence.
Damaging Tides A Concern As Nor'easter Brings Rain, Snow, Wind Across South ShoreFor those along the coast, the high tide early Tuesday morning is a major concern. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Road Conditions On Mass. Pike Deteriorate As Snow Increases In NatickThe amount of cars on the road decreased as the amount of snow increased Monday evening. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Plow Truck Drivers Prepare For Long Night Ahead In BridgewaterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 1Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Hundreds Receive COVID Vaccine At Fenway Before Nor'easter HitsThe mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park officially opened on Monday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
No Regrets From Dustin Pedroia After Announcing His Retirement From BaseballDustin Pedroia discusses his decision to retire from baseball, and all the great memories he has from his career with the Boston Red Sox.
Rep. Lori Trahan Gives Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19Rep. Lori Trahan said she is the only one in her family who tested positive for coronavirus.
Tom Brady Calls Bill Belichick A Great MentorAs he prepares for his 10th trip to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady had some really nice things to say about his former head coach, Bill Belichick.
WBZ Update For February 1, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.
WBZ Midday Forecast For February 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Mass COVID Vaccinations Begin At Fenway Park Before Nor'easter Hits BostonWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Drivers Getting Last Minute Errands In Before Snow Sticks In BridgewaterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Crews Preparing For Snow-Cover, Slippery Road ConditionsWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
CDC Releases Guidelines For Staying Safe While Enjoying Super Bowl SundayThe CDC wants everyone to stay safe while watching Tom Brady in his 10th Super Bowl.