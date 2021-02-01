WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Plow Truck Drivers Prepare For Long Night Ahead In Bridgewater
Crews Work To Keep Roads Clear Of Snow In WorcesterWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Eversource Prepared For Icy, Windy Conditions As Nor'easter Moves Across Mass.WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Lawrence.
Damaging Tides A Concern As Nor'easter Brings Rain, Snow, Wind Across South ShoreFor those along the coast, the high tide early Tuesday morning is a major concern. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Road Conditions On Mass. Pike Deteriorate As Snow Increases In NatickThe amount of cars on the road decreased as the amount of snow increased Monday evening. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 1Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Hundreds Receive COVID Vaccine At Fenway Before Nor'easter HitsThe mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park officially opened on Monday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
No Regrets From Dustin Pedroia After Announcing His Retirement From BaseballDustin Pedroia discusses his decision to retire from baseball, and all the great memories he has from his career with the Boston Red Sox.
Rep. Lori Trahan Gives Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19Rep. Lori Trahan said she is the only one in her family who tested positive for coronavirus.
Tom Brady Calls Bill Belichick A Great MentorAs he prepares for his 10th trip to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady had some really nice things to say about his former head coach, Bill Belichick.
WBZ Update For February 1, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.
WBZ Midday Forecast For February 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Mass COVID Vaccinations Begin At Fenway Park Before Nor'easter Hits BostonWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Drivers Getting Last Minute Errands In Before Snow Sticks In BridgewaterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Crews Preparing For Snow-Cover, Slippery Road ConditionsWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
CDC Releases Guidelines For Staying Safe While Enjoying Super Bowl SundayThe CDC wants everyone to stay safe while watching Tom Brady in his 10th Super Bowl.
Red Sox Second Baseman Dustin Pedroia Announces His RetirementIt’s an end of an era for the Boston Red Sox. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships during his 17 seasons with the franchise, announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
Gov. Baker Work Commute Is Less Of A Storm Concern Due To PandemicGov. Baker said because so many people still work from home due to COVID-19, it will help highway storm crews.
Gov. Charlie Baker Details Snow Prep For COVID Vaccine Sites, HighwaysGov. Charlie Baker says COVID vaccination sites will contact individuals who need to reschedule their appointments.
Police Commissioner Dennis White Says Department Will Focus On Community EngagementNewly sworn-in Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White said this promotion was fulfilling his mother's dream.
Dennis White Sworn In As Boston Police CommissionerBoston Mayor Marty Walsh swore in Dennis White as the Boston Police Commissioner on Monday.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Thanks Former Police Commissioner William GrossBoston Mayor Marty Walsh wished William Gross a restful retirement.
WBZ News Update For February 1Snowstorm Headed For Massachusetts; Boston Phase 3 Reopening; 1 Year Since First Mass. COVID Case
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.