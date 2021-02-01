Gov. Charlie Baker Details Snow Prep For COVID Vaccine Sites, HighwaysGov. Charlie Baker says COVID vaccination sites will contact individuals who need to reschedule their appointments.

7 minutes ago

Police Commissioner Dennis White Says Department Will Focus On Community EngagementNewly sworn-in Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White said this promotion was fulfilling his mother's dream.

58 minutes ago

Dennis White Sworn In As Boston Police CommissionerBoston Mayor Marty Walsh swore in Dennis White as the Boston Police Commissioner on Monday.

1 hour ago

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Thanks Former Police Commissioner William GrossBoston Mayor Marty Walsh wished William Gross a restful retirement.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For February 1Snowstorm Headed For Massachusetts; Boston Phase 3 Reopening; 1 Year Since First Mass. COVID Case

3 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Dunkin' Giving Away Free Coffee To Perks MembersDunkin' is having Free Coffee Mondays in February.

3 hours ago

Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 1Steve Burton caught up with legends of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry -- Cedric Maxwell, Gerald Henderson, M.L. Carr, Michael Cooper, Bob McAdoo, Antoine Walker and Metta World Peace -- for a trip down memory lane. In this segment, Max says the Lakers don't have 17 titles, and they discuss LeBron James' current run in L.A. -- and a potential stop in Boston.

4 hours ago

Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 2As we continue our epic chat with legends of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, the group discusses today's super teams, the forgotten bench roles that were so prevalent in their days, and the down days of the rivalry during Antoine Walker's career.

4 hours ago

Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 3As our Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special continues, Bob McAdoo talks about playing for both sides, and we even get a Laker fight with McAdoo and Michael Cooper getting into it with each other.

4 hours ago

Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 4In a marathon segment, we get several more stories from the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. Gerald Henderson talks about his steal in Game 2 of the 1984 NBA Finals -- and how he ended up with the game ball after Boston's Game 7 victory. The others share their memories from the rivalry, and Antoine Walker and Metta World Peace touch on Kobe Bryant's legacy.

4 hours ago

It's Been One Year Since The First COVID-19 Case In MassachusettsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

4 hours ago

Storm Delays Opening Of Mass Vaccination Site At Reggie Lewis Center In RoxburyWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting In Weymouth Townhouse ComplexWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

12 hours ago

5 Hurt After Ambulance Crash In BostonAll of the injuries were minor.

12 hours ago

State To Put Out 3,000 Pieces Of Equipment To Clear Snow During StormState road crews are virtually COVID-free which was not the case in December.

12 hours ago

Snowstorm Expected To Impact COVID Vaccinations At Fenway Park, Gillette StadiumWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

WBZ Update For January 31, 2021WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 31, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 2,546 New COVID CasesThere were also 46 additional deaths reported on Sunday.

16 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Sites At Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium Prepare For SnowWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

16 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Sen. Bruce Tarr Believes 'The Time Is Now' For Sports Betting In MassachusettsWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Massachusetts State Sen. Bruce Tarr.

23 hours ago