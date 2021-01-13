Tedy Bruschi Shares Insight On Bill Belichick's Decision To Turn Down Medal Of FreedomBack when Tedy Bruschi played for the Patriots, his relationship with Bill Belichick was entirely based on football. Yet now more than a decade later, Bruschi sees a changed man in charge of the Patriots.

Tatum Ruled Out, But Celtics Should Have Enough Players To Play Friday Night Vs. MagicThings can obviously change between now and Friday night at 7:30 p.m., but at this very moment, the Boston Celtics will be able to field a team for its contest against the Orlando Magic.

Danny Ainge Optimistic That Celtics Will Play FridayFriday's Celtics-Magic game in Boston remains up in the air, but Danny Ainge is optimistic his team will play its next scheduled game.

Danny Ainge Says Price For James Harden Was Too High For CelticsIt sounds like acquiring James Harden would have cost the Celtics Jaylen Brown, a price that Danny Ainge was not willing to pay.

NFL Stripping Patriots Of Third-Round Pick For Filming Sideline Stings A Bit Harder, As Belichick Faces Steep Challenge In 2021In the steep climb back to the top of the AFC, the Patriots will be without their full assortment of kicks at the can. The NFL stripped the team of a third-round pick for that press box video incident in Cleveland late in the 2019 season.