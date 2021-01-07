WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall is urging others to get vaccinated whenever they can.
Dr. Mallika Marshall Receives Second Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine
Around 140,000 People In Massachusetts Have Received The First Dose Of The COVID VaccineAccording to the latest state report on vaccines released Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 328,000 doses of the vaccine as of January 5.
CBS News' Catherine Herridge Provides Update On Capitol Hill Riots Details, Including Discovery Of Pipe BombsCBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge spoke with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the recents arrests and discoveries of pipe bombs pertaining to Wednesday's riots on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump.
'This Is Not Who We Are': Massachusetts Republicans React To Capitol Hill RiotWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Massachusetts Politicians Continue Calls For President Trump To Be Removed From Office After Capitol Hill RiotsWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Boston Reacts To Mayor Marty Walsh Being Named Labor SecretaryWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Massachusetts Reports 7,136 New COVID Cases Thursday, New One-Day RecordThere were also 71 more deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.
Keller @ Large: Here’s What Boston Got To Know About Mayor Marty WalshJon Keller reflects on Mayor Walsh's time in Boston upon his selection to President-Elect Joe Biden's cabinet.
What Mayor Walsh's Nomination To Biden Cabinet Means For BostonJon Keller and Paula Ebben discuss what's next in Boston politics, now that Mayor Marty Walsh is being nominated as Secretary of Labor by President-Elect Joe Biden.
Joe Biden Chooses Boston Mayor Marty Walsh As Nominee For Labor SecretaryWBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller weighs in on the impact of Walsh's impending nomination to President-Elect Joe Biden's Cabinet.
Gov. Baker Extends Capacity, Gathering Limit Restrictions Until At Least January 24The coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts were set to end January 10. The governor extended them two weeks on Thursday.
'The Whole Thing Makes Me Sick,' Baker Rips Trump For 'Appalling' Response To Capitol RiotMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ripped President Donald Trump Thursday, a day after the riot at the US Capitol.
Lowell Native Michael Chiklis Stars in 'Coyote,' New Show On CBS All AccessWBZ TV's Breana Pitts spoke to Michael Chiklis about his new show on CBS All Access.
Working From Home? Only Self-Employed People Can File A Home Office Tax DeductionWBZ TV's Breana Pitts spoke to Michael Corrente about how working from home can impact your tax return.
WBZ News Update For January 7Massachusetts man arrested in Capitol riot; State Police prepared for protests; Coronavirus cases among highest single day totals yet
WBZ Midday Forecast For January 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Local Lawmakers Blame President Trump For Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Moulton, Keating Want Investigation Of Capitol Security FailureWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Says President Trump Should Be Removed From OfficeWBZ TV's Beth Germano reports.
David Ross Of Massachusetts Among Those Arrested During Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
'The President Should Be Removed From Office,' Boston Mayor Marty Walsh SaysBoston Mayor Marty Walsh also said he thinks Vice President Mike Pence was embarrassed by the president's lack of action Wednesday during the Capitol riot.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh On Capitol Riot: "'We Must Be Better Than This'Boston Mayor Marty Marty Walsh said his city is united in denouncing the violence.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing More StoresThe Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing include Saugus and Holyoke locations.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster Describes Hiding In House Balcony During Capitol RiotNew Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was in the balcony of the House Wednesday when rioters got into the building. She talked to WBZ TV's Breana Pitts about her experience.