Around 140,000 People In Massachusetts Have Received The First Dose Of The COVID VaccineAccording to the latest state report on vaccines released Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 328,000 doses of the vaccine as of January 5.

26 minutes ago

CBS News' Catherine Herridge Provides Update On Capitol Hill Riots Details, Including Discovery Of Pipe BombsCBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge spoke with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the recents arrests and discoveries of pipe bombs pertaining to Wednesday's riots on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump.

35 minutes ago

'This Is Not Who We Are': Massachusetts Republicans React To Capitol Hill RiotWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

44 minutes ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall Receives Second Dose Of Pfizer VaccineWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall is urging others to get vaccinated whenever they can.

52 minutes ago

Massachusetts Politicians Continue Calls For President Trump To Be Removed From Office After Capitol Hill RiotsWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

1 hour ago

Boston Reacts To Mayor Marty Walsh Being Named Labor SecretaryWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 7,136 New COVID Cases Thursday, New One-Day RecordThere were also 71 more deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Here’s What Boston Got To Know About Mayor Marty WalshJon Keller reflects on Mayor Walsh's time in Boston upon his selection to President-Elect Joe Biden's cabinet.

1 hour ago

What Mayor Walsh's Nomination To Biden Cabinet Means For BostonJon Keller and Paula Ebben discuss what's next in Boston politics, now that Mayor Marty Walsh is being nominated as Secretary of Labor by President-Elect Joe Biden.

4 hours ago

Joe Biden Chooses Boston Mayor Marty Walsh As Nominee For Labor SecretaryWBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller weighs in on the impact of Walsh's impending nomination to President-Elect Joe Biden's Cabinet.

5 hours ago

Gov. Baker Extends Capacity, Gathering Limit Restrictions Until At Least January 24The coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts were set to end January 10. The governor extended them two weeks on Thursday.

5 hours ago

'The Whole Thing Makes Me Sick,' Baker Rips Trump For 'Appalling' Response To Capitol RiotMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ripped President Donald Trump Thursday, a day after the riot at the US Capitol.

5 hours ago

Lowell Native Michael Chiklis Stars in 'Coyote,' New Show On CBS All AccessWBZ TV's Breana Pitts spoke to Michael Chiklis about his new show on CBS All Access.

6 hours ago

Working From Home? Only Self-Employed People Can File A Home Office Tax DeductionWBZ TV's Breana Pitts spoke to Michael Corrente about how working from home can impact your tax return.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For January 7Massachusetts man arrested in Capitol riot; State Police prepared for protests; Coronavirus cases among highest single day totals yet

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Local Lawmakers Blame President Trump For Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

Moulton, Keating Want Investigation Of Capitol Security FailureWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

6 hours ago

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Says President Trump Should Be Removed From OfficeWBZ TV's Beth Germano reports.

7 hours ago

David Ross Of Massachusetts Among Those Arrested During Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

7 hours ago

'The President Should Be Removed From Office,' Boston Mayor Marty Walsh SaysBoston Mayor Marty Walsh also said he thinks Vice President Mike Pence was embarrassed by the president's lack of action Wednesday during the Capitol riot.

7 hours ago

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh On Capitol Riot: "'We Must Be Better Than This'Boston Mayor Marty Marty Walsh said his city is united in denouncing the violence.

7 hours ago

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing More StoresThe Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing include Saugus and Holyoke locations.

8 hours ago

Congresswoman Annie Kuster Describes Hiding In House Balcony During Capitol RiotNew Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was in the balcony of the House Wednesday when rioters got into the building. She talked to WBZ TV's Breana Pitts about her experience.

8 hours ago