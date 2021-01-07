Keating: Cabinet Should Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove President TrumpMassachusetts Congressman Bill Keating told WBZ-TV Thursday the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

21 minutes ago

'Blood Is On The President's Hands,' Moulton Says Trump Must Be Accountable For Capitol RiotMassachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said President Trump must be held accountable for the riot at the Capitol.

42 minutes ago

Keller @ Large: Capitol Riot 'Deeply Disturbing, But Completely Unsurprising'WBZ TV's Jon Keller said the Capitol riot was not surprising based on President Trump's comments over the last four years.

1 hour ago

'Our Democracy Has Been Grievously Injured,' Massachusetts Lawmakers Horrified By Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For January 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Boston Residents Express Disappointment With Capitol RiotsPeople in Boston are still trying to make sense of the violence they saw unfold at the U.S. Capitol Building. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

8 hours ago

Keller: Impeachment, 25th Amendment Unlikely In Trump's Final WeeksWBZ political analyst Jon Keller discusses what happens next after the riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

8 hours ago

BU Professor Speaks Out Against In-Person LearningDr. Michael Siegel of the BU School of Public Health should be setting the example. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

9 hours ago

Massachusetts Electors Say They Take Capitol Protests PersonallyMassachusetts' electoral votes are not among those being challenged by a group of Republicans loyal to President Trump. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

9 hours ago

Massachusetts Researchers Looking For COVID-19 VariantResearchers in Massachusetts are checking COVID-19 test results for the variant emerging in other states. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

9 hours ago

Ed Davis: 'Colossal Failure' Led To Rioters Storming CapitolWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

9 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers Call Capitol Rioters 'Domestic Terrorists'WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex has reaction from Massachusetts lawmakers who were in the Capitol as it was locked down.

10 hours ago

Brad Stevens Speaks Out Against President Trump, Riot At US CapitolCeltics head coach Brad Stevens did not hold back on Wednesday, speaking out against Donald Trump and the riot started by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Keller: Security Plan At U.S. Capitol Was 'Total Failure'WBZ political analyst Jon Keller said the protests were expected and the response from law enforcement should be investigated.

13 hours ago

Rep. Chris Pappas: Lawmakers Remain Committed To Getting Job DoneNew Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas discusses the protests at the U.S. Capitol and what comes next.

14 hours ago

Rep. Keating: There Will Be Accountability For Capitol ProtestsRep. William Keating joined WBZ to discuss the protests at the U.S. Capitol building.

14 hours ago

Rep. Katherine Clark: We Will Complete Electoral College ProcessCongresswoman Katherine Clark said she is concerned about what President Trump will do next.

14 hours ago

Joe Kennedy 'Heartbroken' After Protesters Storm U.S. CapitolFormer congressman Joe Kennedy III is questioning how protesters were allowed to enter the Capitol building.

15 hours ago

Rep. Lynch: Protests At U.S. Capitol 'Disgraceful'Rep. Stephen Lynch is not joining the call for immediate removal of President Trump after the protests.

15 hours ago

Keller: Capitol Protests Must Give Pause To Republican OfficialsWBZ political analyst Jon Keller reacts to the protests on Capitol Hill.

15 hours ago

Keller: Capitol Was Left Vulnerable To 'Terrorist Assault'WBZ political analyst reacts to the protests at the U.S. Capitol.

16 hours ago

'Dark Day For Our Democracy': Rep. Auchincloss On U.S. Capitol ProtestsRep. Jake Auchincloss said the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol are an "embarrassment" to the country.

16 hours ago

Rep. Moulton: Capitol Protests 'An Attempted Coup'Rep. Seth Moulton called the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol "domestic terrorists."

16 hours ago