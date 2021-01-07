Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said President Trump must be held accountable for the riot at the Capitol.
'Blood Is On The President's Hands,' Moulton Says Trump Must Be Accountable For Capitol Riot
Keating: Cabinet Should Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove President TrumpMassachusetts Congressman Bill Keating told WBZ-TV Thursday the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
Keller @ Large: Capitol Riot 'Deeply Disturbing, But Completely Unsurprising'WBZ TV's Jon Keller said the Capitol riot was not surprising based on President Trump's comments over the last four years.
'Our Democracy Has Been Grievously Injured,' Massachusetts Lawmakers Horrified By Capitol RiotWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For January 7Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Boston Residents Express Disappointment With Capitol RiotsPeople in Boston are still trying to make sense of the violence they saw unfold at the U.S. Capitol Building. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Keller: Impeachment, 25th Amendment Unlikely In Trump's Final WeeksWBZ political analyst Jon Keller discusses what happens next after the riots at the U.S. Capitol building.
BU Professor Speaks Out Against In-Person LearningDr. Michael Siegel of the BU School of Public Health should be setting the example. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Massachusetts Electors Say They Take Capitol Protests PersonallyMassachusetts' electoral votes are not among those being challenged by a group of Republicans loyal to President Trump. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Massachusetts Researchers Looking For COVID-19 VariantResearchers in Massachusetts are checking COVID-19 test results for the variant emerging in other states. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Ed Davis: 'Colossal Failure' Led To Rioters Storming CapitolWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Mass. Lawmakers Call Capitol Rioters 'Domestic Terrorists'WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex has reaction from Massachusetts lawmakers who were in the Capitol as it was locked down.
Brad Stevens Speaks Out Against President Trump, Riot At US CapitolCeltics head coach Brad Stevens did not hold back on Wednesday, speaking out against Donald Trump and the riot started by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Keller: Security Plan At U.S. Capitol Was 'Total Failure'WBZ political analyst Jon Keller said the protests were expected and the response from law enforcement should be investigated.
Rep. Chris Pappas: Lawmakers Remain Committed To Getting Job DoneNew Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas discusses the protests at the U.S. Capitol and what comes next.
Rep. Keating: There Will Be Accountability For Capitol ProtestsRep. William Keating joined WBZ to discuss the protests at the U.S. Capitol building.
Rep. Katherine Clark: We Will Complete Electoral College ProcessCongresswoman Katherine Clark said she is concerned about what President Trump will do next.
Joe Kennedy 'Heartbroken' After Protesters Storm U.S. CapitolFormer congressman Joe Kennedy III is questioning how protesters were allowed to enter the Capitol building.
Rep. Lynch: Protests At U.S. Capitol 'Disgraceful'Rep. Stephen Lynch is not joining the call for immediate removal of President Trump after the protests.
Keller: Capitol Protests Must Give Pause To Republican OfficialsWBZ political analyst Jon Keller reacts to the protests on Capitol Hill.
Keller: Capitol Was Left Vulnerable To 'Terrorist Assault'WBZ political analyst reacts to the protests at the U.S. Capitol.
'Dark Day For Our Democracy': Rep. Auchincloss On U.S. Capitol ProtestsRep. Jake Auchincloss said the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol are an "embarrassment" to the country.
Rep. Moulton: Capitol Protests 'An Attempted Coup'Rep. Seth Moulton called the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol "domestic terrorists."