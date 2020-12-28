WBZ Evening News Update For December 28Fire damages apartment building in Brookline; Brockton Police shoot, kill armed suspect; House Speaker Robert DeLeo will resign; Latest forecast.

Fire Damages Brookline Apartment BuildingAn apartment building on Hamilton Road in Brookline was damaged by fire. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 28Jacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

Owner Of Alba Restaurants Surprises Employees With Christmas BonusLeo Keka surprised workers at Alba in Quincy and Alba on 53 in Hanover with a Christmas bonus. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police At Brockton HomePolice said an armed suspect was shot and killed by after officers responded to a domestic violence call. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Massachusetts Reports 4,060 New COVID Cases, 48 More DeathsAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.68%.

Buffalo Bills Fans Celebrate AFC East Title With Trip To Foxboro BillboardBuffalo Bills fans are making the trip to Route 1 in Foxboro to see a billboard that reminds the Patriots there is a new team atop the AFC East.

Fitness Centers Struggling Under New COVID-19 RestrictionsAcross the state, health clubs and gyms must reduce capacity to 25%. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Warrant Issued For NH Man Who Allegedly Threw Vase At Hotel Employee After Being Asked To Wear MaskPolice are looking for Ayuen Leek after he allegedly threw a vase at a hotel employee who asked him to put a mask on earlier this month.

Arson Investigation Underway After Suspicious Fire At Springfield ChurchArson investigators are on the scene of a suspicious church fire in Springfield.

'Every Little Bit Helps': Mass. Residents Happy To See COVID Relief Bill PassedWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Residents At Long Term Care Facilities Begin Receiving COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo ResignsRobert DeLeo is resigning from his role as Massachusetts House Speaker.

UMass Memorial Dr. Eric Dickson On COVID: 'It's Going To Be A Tough January' In Massachusetts"If Christmas is as bad as Thanksgiving, we're going to see a compounding of bad on top of bad," said Dr. Dickson to CBSN Boston's Anna Meiler.

New Clinical Trial From Mass. General Hospital Tests Home Care For Cancer PatientsA new clinical trial in Boston is testing whether patients can receive supportive care from home. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley Received The First Dose Of The Coronavirus Vaccine On Christmas EveThe 76-year-old is now encouraging others to get vaccinated whenever they can.

WBZ News Update For December 28Nick Giovanni and Dave Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.

Victim In Lynn Music Video Shooting Identified As Gustavo SantanaThe Essex District Attorney’s office has identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting during the filming of a music video in Lynn as 31-year-old Gustavo Santana.

Investigators Seek Information After Mysterious Brockton ExplosionsFire investigators are asking for the public to help find the source of mysterious explosions in the city that are sometimes accompanied by flashes of light.

Long Lines At Logan Airport Despite Warnings To Avoid Holiday TravelWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

WBZ Midday Forecast For December 28Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

