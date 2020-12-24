The manager made a special delivery because she was a healthcare worker working on Christmas Eve.
Beth Israel Nurse Surprises Restaurant Manager With Giant Tip
Program: WBZ News 11pmCategories: News, General, Local News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
WBZ Weather ForecastJacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Unemployment Delays Create Financial Hardship For Mass. Families This HolidayWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Power Crews Prepare For Storm That Could Bring Winds, Rain, Outages On ChristmasWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Family Of Late Mayor Tom Menino Keeps Giving Tradition GoingMore than 275 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhoods received care packages on Thursday.
WBZ News Update For December 24, 2020Massachusetts prepares for Christmas Day storm; Taunton police officer dies from COVID-19; Quincy Police lift car off woman.
WBZ Evening Forecast For December 24, 2020Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Massachusetts Reports 5.655 New COVID Cases, 76 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.76%.
Last-Minute Shoppers Come Out On Christmas EveWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Needham Continues Tradition Of Helping Those In Need Despite COVIDFor the past 35 years, volunteers at Temple Beth Shalom and the Needham Community Council have provided holiday meals for families in need.
Taunton Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 On Christmas EvePatrolman Borges was a 20-year veteran of the Taunton Police Department.
Tewksbury Store Clerk Held At Gunpoint During RobberyAnyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury Police.
NH Trooper Recovering After Being Shot In Line Of DutyThe trooper is in serious but stable condition
Police Officers Lift Car Off Woman After Pedestrians Hit In Quincy Stop & Shop Parking LotWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Massachusetts Gets Ready For Heavy Winds, Rain On Christmas DayWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Harvard Study: Women Unlikely To Pass Coronavirus To NewbornsA new study from Harvard University finds women are unlikely to pass the coronavirus to their newborns.
Pedestrians Hit By Car In Quincy Stop & Shop Parking LotPolice had to lift a car off a woman after two pedestrians were hit in a Quincy Stop & Shop parking lot.
WBZ Mid-Day Forecast For December 24Dave Epstein has your latest forecast.
Crews Preparing For Widespread Power Outages From Christmas StormHigh winds could cause power outages across New England this Christmas.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For December 24David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For December 24, 2020Breana Pitts and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.
NH State Trooper Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire That Left Man DeadA man was killed after being shot by police in Dalton, N.H.
Kindness Of Strangers Helps Company Donate Winter Hats To Thank Health Care WorkersWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Massachusetts Launching Weekly Coronavirus Vaccine DashboardSo far, 46,385 doses have been issued in Massachusetts.