In Sharon, more than 15 inches of snow fell. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Snow Piles Up In Boston Suburbs After Nor'easter
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
First Major Snowstorm Brings People To The Slopes In Mass.WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Wachusett Mountain.
Boston Digs Out From Nor'easter Before Deep FreezeAfter the snowstorm comes the clean-up. Many drivers in South Boston rushed to dig out their cars before the deep freeze hits. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Skier Spins Down Beacon Hill Street During Nor'easterA skier took to the streets in Beacon Hill during the nor'easter. (Video credit Zach Cain)
WBZ Evening News Update For December 17Region digs out after nor'easter; FDA Advisory Committee recommends approving Moderna's vaccine; 187 communities at high risk for COVID-19 in Massachusetts; Latest weather forecast.
Children, Adults Enjoy Snow Day In BostonA cold day in Boston didn't stop people from braving the weather and having a little fun. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
FDA Advisory Committee Green Lights Moderna's Vaccine For Emergency UseAn advisory committee has recommended the FDA approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for patients 18 and older.
WBZ Evening Forecast For December 17Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Nor'easter Causes Flooding On South ShoreCrews rescued a driver whose car got stuck in high water in Marshfield. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
'This One Is Definitely Something': Peabody Gets About 15 Inches Of Snow ThursdayResidents in Peabody dealt with over a foot of snow piling up on Thursday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
'Kids Need To Be Kids': Mass. Superintendent Uses Fireside Chat To Announce Break From Remote LearningMendon-Upton Regional School District Superintendent Joseph Maruszczak announced a snow day and "none of that remote learning stuff." WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the story.
'Everyone's Just Spinning Their Wheels': Natick, Framingham Drivers Cope With SnowWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Massachusetts Reports 4,985 New COVID Cases, 44 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.02%.
'I Feel Completely Fine': Dr. Mallika Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine DoseAs a doctor on the front lines, working directly with COVID-19 patients, Dr. Mallika Marshall received her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
'A Sense Of Peace': Boston Streets Transformed During SnowstormIn Downtown Crossing, the streets transformed from empty to somewhat busy for a snowstorm during a pandemic. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Marshfield Gets Light Flooding During Snowstorm, Could Be More LaterWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For December 18Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
'A Good Winter Wonderland Walk': Boston Workers Find Drastic Change In Commute Due To SnowWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
‘A Real Snow Day’: Mass. Superintendent Uses Fireside Chat To Announce Break From Remote LearningWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
'This One Is Definitely Something': Peabody Residents Brace For Long Day Of SnowWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.