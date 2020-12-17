'This One Is Definitely Something': Peabody Gets About 15 Inches Of Snow ThursdayResidents in Peabody dealt with over a foot of snow piling up on Thursday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

'Kids Need To Be Kids': Mass. Superintendent Uses Fireside Chat To Announce Break From Remote LearningMendon-Upton Regional School District Superintendent Joseph Maruszczak announced a snow day and "none of that remote learning stuff." WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the story.

'Everyone's Just Spinning Their Wheels': Natick, Framingham Drivers Cope With SnowWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Massachusetts Reports 4,985 New COVID Cases, 44 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.02%.

'I Feel Completely Fine': Dr. Mallika Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine DoseAs a doctor on the front lines, working directly with COVID-19 patients, Dr. Mallika Marshall received her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

'A Sense Of Peace': Boston Streets Transformed During SnowstormIn Downtown Crossing, the streets transformed from empty to somewhat busy for a snowstorm during a pandemic. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Marshfield Gets Light Flooding During Snowstorm, Could Be More LaterWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

'A Good Winter Wonderland Walk': Boston Workers Find Drastic Change In Commute Due To SnowWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Keller @ Large: Clear The Snow Off Of Your Car!Jon Keller says people who don't clear the snow off their cars are "driving a live hand grenade."

How Troy Brown Is Helping Gunner Olszewski Develop As Punt ReturnerGunner Olszewski talks about how Troy Brown helps him in practice and in games when it comes to catching and returning punts.

More Snow Removal Crews Than Shoppers In Downtown Crossing During StormWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For December 17Zack Green and Jacob Wycoff have your latest weather forecast.

FDA Expected To Approve Moderna’s COVID Vaccine For FDA Emergency UseWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

WBZ News Update For December 17Zack Green updates the winter storm blowing through New England Thursday.

MBTA Bus Gets Stuck In The Snow In ArlingtonAn MBTA bus got stuck in the snow in Arlington Thursday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: Safety, Not Budget, Top Concern During Winter StormBoston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBZ-TV to discuss snow cleanup from a Thursday nor'easter.

Boston May See Most Snow Since March 2018WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports from Copley Square.

'It's Exactly What We Thought It Was Going To Be,' Foxboro Gets Heavy Snow OvernightWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

