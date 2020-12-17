Boston May See Most Snow Since March 2018WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports from Copley Square.

15 minutes ago

'It's Exactly What We Thought It Was Going To Be,' Foxboro Gets Heavy Snow OvernightWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For December 17Zack Green and Jacob Wycoff have your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Worcester Prepares For Major SnowstormThe city asked people to stay off the roads so plow drivers could do their jobs. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

8 hours ago

Shoppers Stock Up Ahead Of SnowstormShoppers on the South Shore made a last minute run to the store ahead of the nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

8 hours ago

Mayor Walsh Announces Snow Emergency In BostonPeople are being urged to stay home during Thursday's Nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

9 hours ago

WBZ Producer Ken Tucci Honored For Legendary TV CareerWBZ special projects producer Ken Tucci was honored as a New England Emmy Silver Circle winner for his more than 40 years of excellence in TV.

9 hours ago

Man Accused Of Robbing Bank, Bomb Threat At Mansfield Stop & ShopThe Stop & Shop in Mansfield was evacuated Wednesday after a bank robber claimed to have left explosives inside the building, police said.

9 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For December 16Governor Baker urges people to stay off the roads at the height of the storm; Somerville gym owner plans to defy rollback orders; Boston police officer is progressing in his coronavirus recovery; Nor’easter arrives.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 16, 2020Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Nancy Cordes On COVID Relief PackageNancy Cordes, Chief Congressional Correspondent for CBS News, joined WBZ to discuss what the COVID Relief Package will likely include.

13 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Talks About Surviving COVID-19 On The Front LinesAfter 15 years on the Boston Police Force, it took a pandemic to knock down Officer Omar Borges. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

13 hours ago

Boston Police Honor Former Lieutenant With Gift Cards For Charlestown FamiliesGeorge Collier was a lieutenant with the Boston Police Department when he died suddenly in 2018.

14 hours ago

Gym Owners Say They're Being Unfairly Targeted As COVID Cases RiseThe owner of a fitness studio in Somerville says he'll defy a city order to close his facility at midnight. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

14 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 Vaccine QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

14 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 5,450 New COVID Cases, 71 Additional DeathsThe positivity rate is now at 6.03%.

14 hours ago

With Remote Classrooms, Are Snow Days A Thing Of The Past?WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

14 hours ago

South Shore Prepares Major Snow StormWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

14 hours ago

Mayor Marty Walsh Urges Bostonians To Stay Off Roads During Major Winter StormBoston Mayor Marty Walsh holds a press briefing ahead of an incoming nor'easter.

15 hours ago

Snow Cleanup Could Be Slower Than Usual Due To Driver Shortage Caused By COVIDMassachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said there is a shortage of plow drivers due to the coronavirus.

19 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For December 16Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

20 hours ago

WBZ Late Morning Forecast For December 16Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

21 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For December 16Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

23 hours ago