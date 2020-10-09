To Do List: Aquarium After Dark, Haunted Walk, Comedy At HomeWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Birdwatching Gets A Boost During The PandemicWBZ TV's Zack Green got a lesson in Hanson.

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Families Of Special Needs Students Fear Boston Will Cancel In Person LearningThe teachers union is demanding Boston Public Schools switch back to all-remote learning, citing safety concerns.

Boston Wins Chase Program To Help Underinvested NeighborhoodsThe city of Boston was just awarded millions to help people get jobs and keep them.

Brockton Police Chief Saves Choking BabyBrockton Police Chief Manny Gomes was saved a 3-month-old baby who could not breathe. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Hundreds Of Brockton Residents Remain Without Power As Temperatures FallMore than 24 hours after a fast moving storm system moved across the state, hundreds of National Grid customers in Brockton were without power. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For October 8Boston Teachers Union seeks injunction to allow teachers to work remotely; Plymouth Country fire patrol plane flipped by a wind gust; Mass. Gaming Commission approves roulette with COVID-19 precautions; Frost advisory for some areas.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Uxbridge School Names New Gym After Grace Rett, Holy Cross Student Killed In CrashOur Lady of the Valley Regional School is honoring and remembering Grace Rett's life by naming its future athletic center after her. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Roulette Wheels Allowed Back At Massachusetts Casinos - With Safety PrecautionsRoulette wheels can spin once again in Massachusetts casinos, but only with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Why Thanksgiving Turkeys Will Be Smaller This YearFewer people at Thanksgiving tables is going to mean many households are looking to buy smaller turkeys. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Lifting Eviction Ban Could Lead To Court Backlog As Struggling Landlords Try To Remove TenantsMany landlords are struggling to keep up with their own mortgages and some risk bankruptcy. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Mass. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Seek Answers In ICE's West Roxbury StopAfter 29-year-old Bena Apreala was racially profiled by ICE agents earlier this week in West Roxbury, Congresswoman Pressley is seeking answers. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez has the latest

Massachusetts Communities, Schools Adapt After Power Outages Caused By StormWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Proper Vitamin D Levels May Reduce Coronavirus ComplicationsHaving adequate levels of Vitamin D may improve the outcome of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Dr. Mallika Marshall has more on this study from Iran

Coronavirus Can Live On Human Skin For 9 HoursResearchers in Japan found that the novel coronavirus can live on human skin for nine hours compared to the influenza virus that only lasts about two hours on skin. Dr. Mallika Marshall has the latest on this study.

Waltham, Woburn Among New Coronavirus Red Zone CommunitiesWaltham has a new list of directives after a spike in coronavirus cases. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Teachers Union Seeks Injunction To Stop In-Person LearningThe Boston Teachers Union is seeking an injunction to stop plans that would require educators to teach in person, citing safety concerns after coronavirus infection rates passed 4%. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Gust Of Wind Flips Over Fire Patrol Plane At Plymouth AirportA fire patrol plane was flipped over by a gust of wind at Plymouth Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Brigham and Women's Hospital Says Moderna Vaccine Candidate Is Going WellCBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest.

WBZ News Update For October 8Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

